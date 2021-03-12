Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News Reports Supreme Court issues notice after petition challenges validity of 1991 Act that prevents reclamation...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court issues notice after petition challenges validity of 1991 Act that prevents reclamation of Kashi-Mathura temples

In his petition, Upadhyay has argued that the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions Act) prevents the reclamation of places of worship sacred to Hindus, Buddhists, Jain and Sikhs. He also pointed out that the law legitimises the illegal acts of invaders.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court issues notice over petition challenging Places of Worship Act
Supreme Court (left), Gyanvapi mosque (right), images with iPleader
39

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India issued notice to the Centre, after a petitioner challenged the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

As per reports, the notice was issued by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justice AS Bopanna in response to a petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The petitioner was represented in Court by Senior advocates Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

In his petition, Upadhyay has argued that the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions Act) prevents the reclamation of places of worship sacred to Hindus, Buddhists, Jain and Sikhs. He also pointed out that the law legitimises the illegal acts of invaders.

The petition said, “Centre has barred the remedies against illegal encroachment on the places of worship and pilgrimages and now Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs cannot file Suit or approach High Court under Article 226. Therefore, they won’t be able to restore their places of worship and pilgrimage including temples-endowments in spirit of Articles 25-26 and illegal barbarian act of invaders will continue in perpetuity.”

It must be mentioned that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 mandates that the religious character of all places of worship must remain as it was on August 15, 1947. The law further states that no suit or legal proceeding must remain in Court challenging the character of any such place of worship. The only exception to the law was the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The construction for the majestic Ram temple has begun in Ayodhya, following the historic Ram Janmabhoomi verdict in 2019. Several Hindu organisations have been demanding the repeal of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that prevents the legal reclamation of two Hindu temples of historic importance, namely, Kashi and Mathura.

In his petition, the BJP leader has emphasised that the Act gave way to an arbitrary irrational cut off date by “declaring that character of places of worship-pilgrimage shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947, and no suit or proceeding shall lie in Court in respect of disputes against encroachment done by fundamentalist barbaric invaders and lawbreakers and such proceeding shall stand abated.

Suit seeking restoration of worship at the ancient Hindu temple

Last month, a suit was filed before the court of civil Senior Divisional Judge, Varanasi seeking restoration of the permanence of worship rituals at the principal seat of an ancient temple which is now part of the Gyanvapi mosque complex near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The suit was filed by Rajana Agnihotri and 9 other devotees who are also worshippers of Lord Shiva practising the Vedic Sanatan Hindu Dharma.

The suit was registered as a miscellaneous case that will come up before the concerned court for the hearing, as informed by petitioners’ counsel HS Jain. Counsel for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intazamia Masajid, who was reportedly present in the court from the respondents’ side, sought time for filing a counter-affidavit. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSupreme Court petition, Kashi Mathura case, Ayodhya Ram Mandir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

USA, EU and UK block India and South Africa led proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on vaccines to boost production

OpIndia Staff -
Western countries have blocked a proposal at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that would have boosted vaccine production.
News Reports

‘FCI has optimally used state storage facilities and Adani Silos, no loss to the exchequer as suggested by the CAG,’ clarifies Ministry of Consumer...

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting CAG assessment, ministry said that optimal utilization does not mean whole capacity at Adani Silos will be used all the time

How can poor brown people make good vaccines? FT peddled lies claiming PM Modi may have ‘secretly’ taken a foreign dose

Media OpIndia Staff -
Before India started the phase 1 of the vaccination drive for frontline workers, PM Modi had emphasised that politicians should wait for their turn and not 'jump the queue'.

How the Govt can further improve transparency in foreign contributions related to NGOs after the recent FCRA amendments

Law Suren -
The article describe some suggestions for improving the transparency in operations of FCRA NGOs.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest 40-year-old Irshad for trying to molest a 4-year-old girl behind a temple

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Seeing the 4-year-old girl crying in front of a temple, Irshad took her to back of the temple and attempted to molest her

Theatre artist loses job after joining BJP, vocal Communist supporter behind the removal: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although the 'cancel culture' in India is still in its nascent stage, leftists are pouncing on every possible opportunity to mainstream the financial and societal boycott of individuals on the basis of their political leanings.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,342FansLike
523,295FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com