Terrorist organization Jaish Ul Hind used a Telegram channel to take responsibility for the parked vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Now a private cyber agency has claimed that the channel was created in Tihar Jail, Delhi.

The Indian Expresses quoted official sources and said that the investigating agency asked the firm to track the location of the phone that was used to create the said channel on the messaging app Telegram. However, it is unclear which investigating agency had hired the private cyber experts, but the findings have been shared with the Special Cell of Delhi Police by the central agencies.

Channel was created using TOR network

As per the security analysis report submitted by the private cyber firm, the channel was created using the TOR network. TOR network is used for accessing the darknet, the dark side of the internet which is not visible for normal web browsers. The mobile phone and SIM card used for creating the channel was located near or in Tihar Jail. The report suggests that the channel was created on February 26. It lists the mobile number used for accessing the internet while creating the channel. The message taking responsibility for the SUV outside Ambani’s residence was posted on February 27 night.

Jaish Ul Hind later denied the claim

On February 28, Jaish Ul Hind allegedly used another channel on Telegram. The terror group claimed that they did not post the previous message and they had no connection to the SUV parked outside Ambani’s house. The police believe that the second message was sent from outside the country, but the location could not be pinned.

The message that was allegedly sent from or near Tihar Jail demanded money from Ambanis. A link for payment through cryptocurrency was also mentioned in the message. However, the link was not functioning, according to Mumbai Police. The message claimed that it was only a trailer, and “the big picture was yet to come.” It further added, “the brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house.”

Investigating agencies probing the case

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorist Squad was looking into all cases related to the terror scare, death of Mansukh Hiren and missing vehicle case. However, the National Investigation Agency took over the terror scare case and now ATS is investigating the remaining two cases that are the death of Mansukh Hiren and his missing car.