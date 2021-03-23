Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Updated:

United Kingdom: Police cars set on fire, woman protestor defecates on feet of cops in Bristol as ‘kill the bill’ protests turn violent

At least twelve police vehicles were damaged and two were set on fire. One person reportedly even defecated at the foot of a police officer who was standing guard outside police station.

OpIndia Staff
1

What started out as a peaceful protest on Sunday in Bristol, UK, soon turned into violent riots after protestors ‘who came for a fight with police’ torched unattended police vans and attacked a police station which left 20 police officers injured as per a report in the News Sky. A protestor even defecated on the feet of the police officers standing guard.

One can see the woman protestor relieving herself as the protesting crowd cheers on.

The ‘peaceful’ protest named ‘Kill the Bill’ was organized against the UK government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, that increases police powers to deal with non-violent demonstrations.

The Independent, a British online newspaper, has shared shocking visuals of the violent protest.

Ironically, with the protest turning violent, it gives government reasons to enforce the Bill strictly. The same was corresponded by the Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, who said, “smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the Bill going through. On the contrary, the lawlessness on show will be used as evidence and promote the need for the Bill” as published by BBC.

The violence garnered a strong reaction from Home Secretary Priti Patel, who in a statement said ‘thuggery and disorder’ will never be tolerated.

After a hundred protestors marched towards New Bridewell Police Station, police officers were targeted with missiles and firework, and had been verbally abused.

The protestors were seen with placards, saying: “Say no to UK police state” and “Freedom to protest is fundamental to democracy” and “Kill the Bill”.

The protest took place a day after anti-Lockdown protests in central London resulted in 33 arrests. Mass gatherings are currently prohibited under the coronavirus legislation.

Some more images from the protest.

Police in riot gear pushed back against the crowd of thousands in Bristol city centre. Image source: BBC

The cost of the damage and investigation into the riots is expected to reach £1m. Over 20 police officers are injured and one of them has also suffered a punctured lung.

Crowds had gathered for the Kill the Bill demonstration in opposition to the Police and Crime Bill. Image source: BBC

Missiles were launched at the police. At least twelve police vehicles were damaged and two were set on fire. One person reportedly even defecated at the foot of a police officer who was standing guard outside police station.

Rioters smashed the windows of the building. Image source: BBC

Bristol politicians and police chiefs have condemned the riots.

bristol riots, bristol kill the bill, kill the bill protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

