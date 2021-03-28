Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home World Woman dead, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at Canada's Vancouver library,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Woman dead, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at Canada’s Vancouver library, suspect arrested

In a video that has now gone viral, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing himself in his leg before he was taken into custody.

OpIndia Staff
Stabbing in Vancouver, Canada/ Image Source: DH
4

One person is dead and multiple others are seriously injured after a man went on a stabbing spree in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday.

According to the reports, a person was killed, and six others were injured after a person went on to stab people inside a library in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian police authorities have nabbed the killer.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that it appeared that killer acted alone, adding that they were still looking for “potential additional victims”. Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the attacker, who is in his 20s, has had interactions with police in the past.

Amy Robertson of BC Emergency Health Services said six people were taken to the hospital.

A witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 meters (yards) of each other, he said.

In a video, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing his own leg before he was taken into custody.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time. It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,” Mossop said.

The Canada incident comes a week after a similar incident was reported from the neighbouring United States, in which a Muslim immigrant from Syria had opened fire at a supermarket in Colorado’s Boulder, killing at least 10 people.

Boulder shooting:  

Last week, an unidentified shooter opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead. Later the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was taken into custody. Alissa’s family is a Syrian migrant family and he often felt Muslims were not treated equally.

Al-Aliwi opened fire in a crowded supermarket in Boulder, and ten people, including a police officer, were killed. Investigators have not yet established a motive but believe he was a lone attacker. He used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. The officials are trying to trace the weapon.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscanada stabbing, canada, vancouver stabbing
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Woman dead, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at Canada’s Vancouver library, suspect arrested

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing himself in his leg before he was taken into custody.
News Reports

Facebook services down, Bangladesh deploys border guard as Islamist protests over PM Modi’s visit continue: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook services are down in Bangladesh as Islamists protest against the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

Politics OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.

New leaked audio shows Mamata Banerjee allegedly instructing aide to bury BJP leader in a pit: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Arjun Singh said, "Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer."

BJP leader Pralay Pal speaks up after Mamata Banerjee begged him to help her in Nandigram, says he will remain loyal to Suvendu Adhikari

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Pralay Pal said that he will remain loyal to Suvendu Adhikari after Mamata Banerjee called him asking for his help in Nandigram

Bangladesh liberation and PM Modi: What ‘liberal’ disbelief says about our world

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The other day, PM Modi mentioned in his speech that he once had to go to jail during a satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Read more
Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,992FansLike
526,251FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com