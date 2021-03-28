One person is dead and multiple others are seriously injured after a man went on a stabbing spree in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday.

According to the reports, a person was killed, and six others were injured after a person went on to stab people inside a library in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian police authorities have nabbed the killer.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that it appeared that killer acted alone, adding that they were still looking for “potential additional victims”. Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the attacker, who is in his 20s, has had interactions with police in the past.

Amy Robertson of BC Emergency Health Services said six people were taken to the hospital.

A witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 meters (yards) of each other, he said.

In a video, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing his own leg before he was taken into custody.

Video of the alleged Lynn Valley stabbing suspect who appears to stab himself in the leg before being taken into custody

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time. It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,” Mossop said.

The Canada incident comes a week after a similar incident was reported from the neighbouring United States, in which a Muslim immigrant from Syria had opened fire at a supermarket in Colorado’s Boulder, killing at least 10 people.

Last week, an unidentified shooter opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead. Later the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was taken into custody. Alissa’s family is a Syrian migrant family and he often felt Muslims were not treated equally.

Al-Aliwi opened fire in a crowded supermarket in Boulder, and ten people, including a police officer, were killed. Investigators have not yet established a motive but believe he was a lone attacker. He used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. The officials are trying to trace the weapon.