Monday, March 29, 2021
West Bengal: Girl thrashed and bruised while trying to save her father and uncle, BJP accuses TMC

"Several people thrashed my uncle. On learning about it, my father went to save him. He was also beaten. When we (family members) went to protect him, they also assaulted us," the girl was heard saying.

Girl assaulted and bruised allegedly by TMC workers, say WB BJP
Victim sustained injuries to her eye (Photo Credits: BJP4Bengal)
3

Amidst the ongoing West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls, the state unit of the BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of assaulting a young girl in Kashipur in Dum Dum municipality in North 24 Parganas district.

In a video uploaded by the BJP, the unnamed victim could be seen narrating her ordeal. She had sustained injuries to her eye during the attack. On being asked how she was bruised, the young girl informed, “I got hurt in the eye. My father had gone to save my uncle, who was being beaten by party members of the Trinamool Congress”.

She further added, “Several people thrashed my uncle. On learning about it, my father went to save him. He was also beaten. When we (family members) went to protect him, they also assaulted us.” The injured girl, a resident of Kashipur in Dum Dum, was then seen putting a handkerchief to her injured eye.

In a tweet, the BJP said, “TMC’s barbarism at it’s peak! This time they beat up a young girl blue black just because she tried to save her father, who was being beaten by TMC goons. Question that needs to be asked to Pishi – Is she not a daughter of Bengal?”

BJP accuses TMC after party worker found hanging

The spate of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal has been on the rise. On Friday, the body of a 30-year-old BJP worker named Lal Mohan Soren was found in a forest near his home in Bagmari in the Salboni police station area. The body of the booth secretary of the Medinipur assembly was found hanging from a Jamun tree near his house.

Informing about the brutal incident on Twitter, BJP claimed that Soren’s murder was the fourth such political murder in the state in the last 72 hours. “Pishi (Mamata Banerjee) continues her ‘khela’ with human lives. Lalmohan Soren, aged 30 and Booth secretary of Medinipur assembly was found hanging this morning. 4 murders in the last 72 hours”, wrote BJP. It alleged that TMC goons have been behind these gruesome acts, the occurrence of which has become extremely common under Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

