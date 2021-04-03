On Saturday (April 3), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the vicious lobby that has misguided the people of India into believing that working for one group/community amounted to secularism.

While addressing an election rally in Tamulpur in the Baksa district of Assam, PM Modi said, “We formulate policies for everyone. This includes all sections of society. We work hard to ensure that everyone can reap the benefits of government legislation without being subjected to discrimination. Unfortunately, the current narrative surrounding this is problematic.”

PM Modi pointed out the flaws in the notion surrounding secularism and communalism. He emphasised, “If we create divisions in the society and make policies exclusively for one group/community, then, it is unfortunately called secularism in India. But, if we make policies for everyone and ensure that every deserving individual is benefitted, then, they call it communalism.”

PM Modi opined that the misleading narrative has inflicted great harm on India. “Our mantra is Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. The rhetorics around secularism and communalism has caused serious damage to the country. We are hard-working people. We put in days and nights to serve society. We work with utmost honesty for the cause of the nation’s development. The people of Assam are now witnessing that our mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas is not just in our policy but also in our party’s intention,” he concluded.

The campaigning for the 3rd and the last phase of elections in Assam will end on Sunday. The electorates will vote for a total of 40 seats on April 6. The results of the State Legislative polls will be declared on May 2.