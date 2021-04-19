Delhi police have booked and arrested a couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel when they were stopped for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Sunday. The couple, identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar, were seen screaming at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car. The video of the purported incident went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Pankaj Dutta at first reprimands the police for stopping his car. “Why did you stop my car? I was inside my car with my wife,” the man told the policemen. When the cop asks them the reason for not wearing masks, he shouts “aapni gaadi mein kaisa mask?”

The lady also starts aggressively shouting at the police personnel. “Apni bezzati bina baat karwa rahe ho. Agar mein seedhi padi to tum, tumhare CM aur PM channe bechtain nazar aaoge. Aukat mein raho”, roughly translated as (Why would you want to get humiliated, if I show my true personality, you, your CM and PM will have nowhere to go. Stay in your limits).

The lady further yells: “If I kiss my husband now, can you stop me?” She goes on to call the police ‘beggars’ for issuing challans for not wearing masks.

The couple continued their arguments aggressively even after a policeman tells them about a recent High Court ruling that even one person inside a car must wear a mask.

The duo dares the police to record and upload their altercation with the personnel on social media and take action against them.

According to reports, the traffic police then called a policewoman on the spot who took the woman to the nearest police station, where she is being interrogated. Pankaj Dutta was also arrested and taken to the Daryaganj police station. He was produced before the court today morning.

‘My wife instigated me’, arrested Delhi man pins the entire blame on his wife

Interestingly, after his arrest, Pankaj pinned the entire blame on his wife. He said that he was asking his wife to wear a mask but she refused to wear one and even stopped him. “Na khud pehan rahi thi na mujhe pehane de rahi thi”, rued Pankaj Dutta.

“My wife was instigating me,” said Pankaj on how the events transpired. He further added that it was his wife Abha who called the personnel ‘beggars’. He added that the couple even picked up a fight when he pleaded with her to wear a mask at the red light.

“What she did was wrong. I had been telling her for long that we should wear our masks, but she refused to wear one and even did not let me wear a mask,” said Pankaj, blaming his wife for the incident and admitting that the behaviour was wrong on their part.

Pankaj Dutta went on to say that he always wears his mask when he is not with his wife. He appealed to Delhi residents to follow the guidelines.

The COVID situation in Delhi is extremely precarious. On Sunday, Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. To curb the menace, CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown from 10 pm tonight till 5 am next Monday.