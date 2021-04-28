Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Home News Reports No, Ghaziabad girl who 'donated from piggy bank for PM CARES fund' did not...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

No, Ghaziabad girl who ‘donated from piggy bank for PM CARES fund’ did not die ‘waiting for oxygen’, is alive and healthy, father reveals

In a clip released by the UP Police, the girl's father says that his 18 year old daughter is healthy and is currently getting discharged.

OpIndia Staff
UP Police files FIR against social media users for spreading fake news about the death of a Ghaziabad girl
UP Police files FIR against social media users for spreading fake news about the death of a Ghaziabad girl
301

The UP Police today took to Twitter to inform that the torrent of tweets regarding the death of a Ghaziabad girl were all fake.

Recently, multiple tweets had gone viral wherein it was claimed that a girl broke her piggy bank and donated Rs 5,000 to the PM CARES fund but she died because she did not get oxygen.

Some such tweets also claimed that the girl was from Ghaziabad. However, that is not true. UP Police on Wednesday took to Twitter to set the matters straight.

“Amidst covid pandemic, some vested interests are spreading an ‘Infodemic’ of #FakeNews related to tragedies in order to defame the administration,” the tweet posted by the official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh.

In the clip, the girl’s father says that his 18 year old daughter is healthy and is currently getting discharged.

The UP police have alleged that ‘tool kit tweets’ were being used by the miscreants to spread rumours and create panic amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. In a subsequent tweet, the police said similar ‘tool kit tweets’ were found about Noida police where several people posted spread fake news about tragedies to malign the administration.

It also added that an FIR has been lodged in the case against the culprits responsible for spreading the rumours on the internet.

“We mourn the loss of precious human lives & request unscrupulous elements to refrain from making capital out of people’s tragedies,” the UP police appealed.

UP Police files FIR against social media users for tarnishing the image of government and Noida police through fake tweets

Last Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against social media users for attempting to tarnish the image of the UP government and Noida Police by using fake accounts to spread rumours and create panic amidst the raging COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to file an FIR came after Twitter was flooded with identical tweets of bereavement in which the users insinuated that the death of their loved ones because of the pandemic is to be blamed on the administration. The tweets mentioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi and several other prominent personalities.

The police also shared screenshots of the copy-pasted messages being circulated on social media websites. The screenshots comprised of identical tweets posted by several users expressing their bereavement at the loss of their loved ones because of the pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsghaziabad girl gullak, ghaziabad girl gullak pm cares 500
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

No, Ghaziabad girl who ‘donated from piggy bank for PM CARES fund’ did not die ‘waiting for oxygen’, is alive and healthy, father reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The UP police had last week filed an FIR against social media users for spreading rumours of fake COVID-19-related deaths
News Reports

The Scroll publishes misleading headline to attack the UP govt for filing FIR in fake oxygen SOS case in Amethi

OpIndia Staff -
The concerned person had created sensation over a false emergency. The police served him a notice under section 41 of the CrPC and has let him go with a warning.

Journalist who sought toilet routine of Mamata Banerjee in a Clubhouse discussion finally concedes BJP has worked on the ground in Bengal: Details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Sakshi Joshi recently admitted in a discussion on Twitter Spaces that BJP has worked on the ground in West Bengal

CoWIN portal crashes as registration for vaccination begin for 18+, few lucky ones manage to register

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the vaccination drive will be open for 18+ people from 1st May, the registration started on April 28

Union govt allows conversion of liquid nitrogen tankers to liquid oxygen tankers, PESO issues detailed guidelines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PESO said that traditionally conversion of nitrogen tankers into oxygen tankers was not agreed due to risks associated with it

Maharashtra govt had fired 25% of contractual health workers in January thinking Covid-19 is over, faces shortage of staff now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt fired the health workers who were hired on a contract basis in April last year under National Health Mission

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,188FansLike
533,997FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com