Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Home News Reports Himachal Pradesh: Mosque caretaker attacked by Muslim mob for asking them to follow Covid...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Mosque caretaker attacked by Muslim mob for asking them to follow Covid guidelines for Namaz

Abdul Aleem has stated that when he went to the Medina mosque on Saturday, he found 20-30 people gathered to offer prayers. He had then stated that as per Covid guidelines more than 5 people cannot gather at the mosque at one time.

OpIndia Staff
Mosque caretaker Abdul Aleem in hospital after fellow Muslims attack him for asking to follow Covid guidelines
Abdul Aleem hospitalised (Photo Credits: Amarujala)
3

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, a mosque caretake was reportedly thrashed by fellow Muslims for trying to enforce social distancing guidelines at a masjid. The incident took place on Saturday (April 24) in Devinagar in the Paonta Sahib town of Himachal Pradesh, as per a report in Amar Ujala.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as Abdul Aleem. He informed the police that he has been the caretaker of the Medina masjid for over 5 years. A resident of Ward No. 9, Aleem reportedly goes to the masjid every day to ensure its smooth function. At around 8 pm on Saturday night, he went to offer Namaz at the masjid. However, he found 20-30 locals offering prayers at the mosque premises in violation of social distancing rules.

The victim informed that government rules dictate that not more than 5 people can offer Namaz at one time at the masjid. When he tried to convey the same to the locals, it led to a heated argument. The frenzied mob then attacked the masjid caretaker Abdul Aleem. He was assaulted with sticks, and he fell to the ground. When the victim’s son Abdul Habej tried to intervene, he was also hit on the head with sticks.

During the violent attack, both Abdul Aleem and his son Abdul Habej were badly injured. They were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing medical treatment. A case has been registered against the accused by the police. According to District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bir Bahadur, an investigation has been launched into the case. As of April 26, Himachal Pradesh has reported 13,577 active cases and a total of 1,336 fatalities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHimachal Pradesh mosque, mosque Himachal Pradesh, covid guidelines
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did UK variant of Chinese coronavirus in Punjab spread to Delhi through ‘farmer protests’? Here is what we know

Nirwa Mehta -
In March, about 80% of coronavirus samples in Punjab had the UK variant which may have come through the NRIs visiting their ancestral homes. Delhi recently reported 50% samples had UK variant.
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan now slyly pushes “vaccines don’t work” theory after Twitter removed his ‘masks don’t work’ tweet

T Waraich -
Prashant Bhushan has been called out time and again for his bad COVID-19 takes. However, he does not stop.

All you need to know about the Big Basket data breach: Hackers allegedly release data of 20 million Big Basket users for free

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
On April 25, a hacker group identified as ShinyHunters allegedly released data of 20 million Big Basket users for free on a hacker forum.

NDTV’s ‘charlatan’ Harvard ‘Covid expert’ who claimed 5 M people will die in India by August not an infectious disease expert: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Eric Feigl-Ding was warned 'many times' to stop promoting himself as someone equipped with 'specialised knowledge'.

Vaccinating billions needs a robust global supply chain of raw materials. Read how a US embargo creates multi-fold problems

Editor's picks Anurag -
Over 9,000 materials from 300 suppliers from 30 nations are sourced by vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines.

TN govt allows Sterlite Copper to open Thoothukudi plant for four months to produce only medical oxygen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken following an all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi CM Relief Fund collected Rs 35 crore since beginning of pandemic but ‘NIL’ was utilised for COVID, RTI reveals

Anurag -
RTI activist Vivek Pandey had filed two RTIs on two different dates, both the time details on expenditure detail on COVID was unavailable
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,146FansLike
533,296FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com