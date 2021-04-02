Amidst the 2nd phase of elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party announced on Thursday that the incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee will definitely win her seat from the Nandigram Vidhan Sabha constituency and is not considering filing nomination from another seat.

In a tweet, the party said, “Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn’t arise. Narendra Modi Ji, retract your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB.” Furthermore, Trinamool Congress warned the Indian Prime Minister to look for a ‘safer seat’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn’t arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2021

“Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi,” TMC cautioned of a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi.The statement came at the backdrop of PM Modi’s jibe at the TMC supremo during an election rally in Uluberia on Wednesday.

He had asked, “Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First, you went there (Nandigram), and the people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, the people of Bengal are ready.” He also took potshots at Mamata Banerjee for ‘realising’ her mistake of leaving the Bhawanipore Vidhan Sabha constituency.

PM Modi emphasised, “Didi must go. The people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. They can’t wait any longer to save their future and identity. They are not just voting, they are paving the way for a renaissance in Bengal…The mood of polling says Nandigram is doing what the whole state wants to do.”

It is notable here that there are a few days left for filing nomination for some seats in Bengal that will see elections in the ending phases. The BJP has been assertive that Mamata will lose Nandigram and has been challenging her to file a second nomination. But if Mamata actually does that, it will show that she fears losing, that will be politically equal to conceding defeat and will impact the TMC’s performance in upcoming phases.

TMC denied the possibility of Mamata Banerjee contesting from a 2nd seat

Amid the speculations that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will contest from a second constituency as she faces a tough challenge in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress has denied any such possibility. “The question of CM fighting from any second seat doesn’t arise. She is winning Nandigram comfortably,” said sources in TMC earlier, according to reports. The party claimed that they would win 90% of the votes in Nandigram, which is a traditional stronghold of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC minister.

TMC resorts to violence, pressure tactics in Nandigram amidst Mamata Banerjee’s slim chances

Amidst the ongoing polls, the convoy of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in Nandigram. Videos emerged on social media showing unidentified men pelting stones on Adhikari’s car. The windshield of his vehicle was damaged. Adhikari, however, escaped unhurt.

In a separate incident, the supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress party clashed with each other after Mamata Banerjee reached a polling booth at Gokul Nagar in Nandigram. Hundreds of people came out shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ after Banerjee reached the booth in Nandigram. They were miffed about the fact that Banerjee was sitting near the polling booth in Gokul Nagar and also refused to leave.

Mamata’s phone conversation seeking help in Nandigram had gone viral

It must be mentioned that an audio clip of a phone conversation between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Pralay Pal had earlier gone viral online. She was heard pleading with the rival leader to assist in her campaign in Nandigram, fearing an impending defeat. Later in a video statement, Pal snubbed Banerjee for asking him to betray BJP heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari and the party.

“And this time Suvendu Adhikari is a candidate of the BJP. And I will have to stay loyal to him. I have told Didi (Mamata Banerjee) that her party did not give me a resident certificate, despite being a party member. We don’t betray and will refrain from doing so, even in the future. Irrespective of what she says, we are fighting for Suvendu Adhikari. I have taken the responsibility of sending him to Nabanna from the Nandigram constituency. And I will ensure that it happens,” Pralay Pal concluded.