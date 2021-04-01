Amid the speculations that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will contest from a second constituency as she faces tough challenge in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress has denied any such possibility. The clarification from the party came after PM Narendra Modi had raised the possibility at an election rally in the state today.

“The question of CM fighting from any second seat doesn’t arise. She is winning Nandigram comfortably,” said sources in TMC, according to reports. The party claimed that they will win 90% of the votes in the seat, which is a traditional stronghold of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC minister.

TMC dismissed the speculations after PM Modi had raised the issue today. Addressing a rally in Uluberia in West Bengal, PM Modi had said, ”Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First, you went to Nandigram, and the people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, the people of Bengal are ready.”

Didi, are you going to fill nomination on another seat?



First you went to Nandigram, and the people gave you an answer!



Wherever you go, the people of Bengal are ready to give you the right answer.



– PM @narendramodi #EbarSonarBanglaEbarBJP — BJP (@BJP4India) April 1, 2021

Speculations of Mamata Banerjee filing nomination from a second ‘safe’ is going around since several weeks now, after she had decided to contest against Suvendu Adhiklari in Nandigram instead of her seat Bhabanipur. Earlier it had been speculated that she may contest from Tollygunge constituency. But Tollygunge goes to poll in the 4th phase on 10th April, and the last date for submitting nomination from there was 23rd March.

Polling for Mamata Banerjee’s own seat Bhabanipur is scheduled in the seventh phase on 26th April, and the last date of filing nomination is 7th April. It means, the CM has still time to contest from Bhabanipur, if she decides to do so. Former TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is contesting from Bhabanipur on Trinamool ticket, who was chosen by Mamata Banerjee personally.