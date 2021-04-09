Friday, April 9, 2021
Prince Philip dies at the age of 99, British Royal Family announces, condolences pour in on social media

Condolences are pouring in from across the world regarding the demise of Prince Philip.

OpIndia Staff
Prince Philip of the British Royal Family has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has announced on social media. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the official Twitter account of the British Royal Family announced on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said. Condolences are pouring in from across the world regarding the demise of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip was the husband of Queen Elizabeth the second. He had four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

