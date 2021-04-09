Prince Philip of the British Royal Family has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has announced on social media. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the official Twitter account of the British Royal Family announced on Friday.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said. Condolences are pouring in from across the world regarding the demise of Prince Philip.

Rest in Peace Prince Phillip. Condolences to the @RoyalFamily https://t.co/MnZ8iNzA8D — Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluj) April 9, 2021

My deep condolences to HM The Queen and the Royal Family. I once had the privilege of meeting Prince Philip, cheeky, mischievous and charming with public service running through his veins. A deep loss. https://t.co/CmAXmXNWjc — Paul Holmes MP (@pauljholmes) April 9, 2021

So very very sad – he will be incredibly missed. The Queen will be devastated 😞 https://t.co/3exkpJ6wMW — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) April 9, 2021

One of the last of his generation, apart from Queen Elizabeth.

An incredible journey has come to an end. https://t.co/1Bu35qc9r1 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip was the husband of Queen Elizabeth the second. He had four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.