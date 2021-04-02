Friday, April 2, 2021
Rakesh Tikait claims BJP leaders shot at his car, video posted by him shows farmers damaging the car with a stick

While the protesting farmers were recording the video of the allegedly attacked car, they themselves were attacking the car.

OpIndia Staff
On Friday, ‘farmer leader’ Rajesh Tikait claimed that his car was shot at by BJP workers in Rajasthan. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) posted a video on Twitter today, alleging that BJP’s ‘goons’ had tried to murder him at the Tatarpur village on the Bansur Road in Alwar village, Rajasthan. He termed the video as the visuals of the murder of democracy.

But surprisingly, while the protesting farmers were recording the video of the allegedly attacked car, they themselves were attacking the car. And this act of damaging the car was seen in the video recorded and shared by themselves.

In the video, a man can be heard giving running commentary on what had allegedly happened in a very agitated tone. While the camera points towards the rear windshield of the car, with some damage on the right side, the speaker says that Rakesh Tikait was attacked in Alwar district by ‘BJP leaders, anti-farmer leader Narendra Modi’. As soon as the man says that the ‘car was shot at’, someone hits the windshield with a stick, breaking the glass on the spot wher it was hit with the stick.

After that the commentator continues pointing towards the brand new damage, ‘you can see that Rakesh Tikait’s car was shot at, stone pelting has been done on the car by BJP leaders, Narendra Modi, anti-farmer leaders’. The man also claimed that BJP leaders also threw ink at Rakesh Tikait, apart from firing at him.

Even though Tikait and other farmers claim his car was shot at, there is no sign of any bullet entry on the car. Bullets generally create small hole, with cracks around it. But the existing damage of the windshield which is there at the start of the video appears to be result of hitting by a blunt object. It is known whether it also came from hitting by the stick, or whether there was indeed stone pelting on the car.

This is not the first time the ‘farmer leaders’ are damaging their own car to cry victim. In January this year, Punjab Kisan Union leader Ruldu Singh Mansa had smashed the windscreen of his car by a hockey stick, and had later claimed that Delhi police had prevented him from joining the protests, and had attacked his car.

Later it was emerged that Delhi police had refused to allow him to travel in his car to attend the meeting on farm bills with the union govt, as he had obtained requisite prior approval for his private car.  After he was stopped by police, he became angry, picked up a hockey stick, and smashed the rear windscreen of his own car, and after that he alleged that the Delhi police attacked his car.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

