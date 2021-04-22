In view of the ongoing oxygen scarcity across India, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced today that they will be providing funds for the installation of two oxygen plants in Ayodhya district. These two oxygen plants will be constructed at Dashrath Medical College. The trust was established by the Government of India in order to construct the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to provide funds for installation of 2 oxygen plants in Dashrath Medical College, Ayodhya in order to fulfill the requirement of Oxygen gas in the hospital. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 22, 2021

According to Shri Ram Teerth Janmbhoomi Kshetra trustee Dr. Anil Mishra, the entire country is combating the COVID-19 virus, therefore the Trust decided to aid in this fight by installing an oxygen plant at the cost of Rs 55 lakhs.

The Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, has collected more than 2,500 crore rupees in donations from over 10 crores devout Hindus. It is presumed that funding for the construction of the oxygen plants will come from these donations.

The Trust is also planning to build a “Darshan point”, which will allow devotees to witness the construction of the Ram Mandir. This point will be located at a spot that gives a wide view of the construction area.