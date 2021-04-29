TV actor Sushant Singh abuses mental health experts who wanted Covid patients not to be exposed to negative news

Television actor Sushant Singh on Wednesday abused the mental health experts who suggested that the media should have some restrain and focus on reporting facts instead of sensational and hysterical reportage.

You shameless vultures, you are offended by the visuals but you don’t have the bloody gall to ask who’s responsible for so many deaths? The number of families shattered and THEIR mental health doesn’t worry you? People are dying gasping for breath. You Bloody Psychopaths. https://t.co/KG0OB7Z4TO — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) April 28, 2021

Calling the mental health experts ‘bloody psychopaths’ and ‘shameless vultures’, Singh accused them of being offended by visuals but ‘not having bloody gall’ to ask who is responsible for so many deaths. “The number of families shattered and THEIR mental health doesn’t worry you? People are dying gasping for breath,” he claimed.

Many people called out the actor turned full time Twitter user including top Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Iske khud ke behaviour se lagta hai yeh khud psychopath ban chuka hai, the way he is abusing doctors if he finds one he can murder him also …. someone need to help him … scary !!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 29, 2021

She even said that from Singh’s own behaviour he appears to have become a psychopath himself and how the way he is abusing them, he may some day just end up murdering one. She also urged that Singh needs help.

Many even pointed out that such images of cremation grounds has perhaps killed more people out of sheer panic because of such images that are circulated everywhere.

Lakhs of people died across the world bt only images of Indian cremation sites r ciculated everywhere. Ur hate against @narendramodi has taken over your senses. I am sure that you don't know "HEALTH IS A STATE SUBJECT". ALL STATES SLEPT for last 200 dayshttps://t.co/SYynitv7yr — Shailendra Singh (@shaksingh) April 29, 2021

Some even called out how he was calling actual mental health experts as vultures for calling out vulture media.

Doctors are vultures? This m0r0n doesn’t have the bl00dy gall to call out his best CM on close to 1000 deaths in Maha’tra. Another commie CM of yours sitting in Delhi is responsible for 400 deaths occurring in the state everyday. Vultures feeding on corpses!! https://t.co/NuNEVXseoy — Shraddha Sethi (@ShraddhaSethi1) April 29, 2021

People were also disgusted that the actor-turned-Twitter user was calling frontline workers ‘vultures’.

Calling frontline workers vultures is just shameless. This is not the time for you propaganda you wuss. ?Have that balls to call out the local government which has been the torchbearer of failure? Nobody is saying not to report but report with sensitivity. Bloody sellout https://t.co/SyoeAuKecH — Abhishek Sharma (@nadaanbaalak25) April 29, 2021

Singh’s angry response came after the mental health experts on Wednesday criticised the incessant coverage from the crematorium grounds affecting people who are suffering from COVID as well as the general population at large. The health experts had warned that “images of bodies burning in cremation grounds, relatives of the deceased wailing inconsolably, emotional outbursts, and hysterical reporters with cameramen swarming over the bereaved who are going through deeply emotional moments – this may help garner eyeballs. But there is a steep price to be paid for such coverage.”

Singh is a resident of Maharashtra which is currently the worst affected state. At the peak of coronavirus crisis, Singh had praised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even as the situation in Maharashtra continued to worsen.