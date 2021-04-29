Thursday, April 29, 2021
TV actor Sushant Singh abuses mental health experts who wanted Covid patients not to be exposed to negative news

Many people called out the actor turned full time Twitter user including top Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Television actor Sushant Singh on Wednesday abused the mental health experts who suggested that the media should have some restrain and focus on reporting facts instead of sensational and hysterical reportage.

Calling the mental health experts ‘bloody psychopaths’ and ‘shameless vultures’, Singh accused them of being offended by visuals but ‘not having bloody gall’ to ask who is responsible for so many deaths. “The number of families shattered and THEIR mental health doesn’t worry you? People are dying gasping for breath,” he claimed.

Many people called out the actor turned full time Twitter user including top Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

She even said that from Singh’s own behaviour he appears to have become a psychopath himself and how the way he is abusing them, he may some day just end up murdering one. She also urged that Singh needs help.

Many even pointed out that such images of cremation grounds has perhaps killed more people out of sheer panic because of such images that are circulated everywhere.

Some even called out how he was calling actual mental health experts as vultures for calling out vulture media.

People were also disgusted that the actor-turned-Twitter user was calling frontline workers ‘vultures’.

Singh’s angry response came after the mental health experts on Wednesday criticised the incessant coverage from the crematorium grounds affecting people who are suffering from COVID as well as the general population at large. The health experts had warned that “images of bodies burning in cremation grounds, relatives of the deceased wailing inconsolably, emotional outbursts, and hysterical reporters with cameramen swarming over the bereaved who are going through deeply emotional moments – this may help garner eyeballs. But there is a steep price to be paid for such coverage.”

Singh is a resident of Maharashtra which is currently the worst affected state. At the peak of coronavirus crisis, Singh had praised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even as the situation in Maharashtra continued to worsen.

