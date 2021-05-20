The recently disclosed “toolkit” document, listing the Congress party’s alleged plan to exploit the Covid pandemic to launch a multi-pronged political attack on the Modi govt has generated a massive response in social media, putting the grand old party a very problematic corner. The ‘toolkit expose saga’ has kept the INC leaders and even supporters engaged with them trying to deflect every accusation being made against them.

The recommendations of mobilizing tragedy-porn did not go down well with several BJP leaders. Many took to social media to register their protest against this document.

Union Minister Smriti Irani too voiced her concerns regarding the document and well, no prizes for guessing, she came under heavy attack by the Congress leaders for her opinion.

IYC leader BV Srinivas, who was seemingly hailed as messiah in a manner that has uncanny symmetry with the toolkit, responded to Smriti Irani’s tweet with a sly, calling her ‘kapda Mantri’.

Here’s what happened

Highlighting a segment of the toolkit, Smriti Irani expressed her displeasure over “respond to help only if a person tags IYC” point from the toolkit.

To this, Srinivas Tweeted, “Madam kapda mantri, please excuse us for the delayed response, we were busy fulfilling food kits, protection kits, ambulances, oxygen cylinders kits etc. Can you please enlighten Twitter users, As a Union Minister, how many people did you helped on SM whether tagged or untagged?”

Seems like the Indian Youth Congress leader is the one who is in need of a tad bit of enlightenment as the distribution of protection kits he is boasting about was made possible by the textile industry last year.

With the onset of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic last year, there was a sudden surge in demand for PPE kits. India, from facing a shortage of domestic manufacturers of the kits went on to becoming the 2nd largest producer of the protection suits in just two months.

According to the Secretary of Textiles Committee Ajit Chavan, India lacked reputed manufactures of PPE bodysuits at the time of the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Due to the delay in importing such crucial equipment from China, coupled with increasing prices, the Indian Government decided to procure these bodysuits indigenously.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani while addressing an expo informed, “While before the pandemic, there was not a single company in the country producing masks and PPE kits, after the pandemic, around 1,100 such companies became operational. From two, the number of companies manufacturing N-4 masks rose to 250.”

The production of PPE bodysuits had crossed 4.5 lacs per day within two months of the onset of the pandemic.

PPE Update as on 18 th May — today we have crossed per day production of 4.5 lac PPE suits .. India now has over 600 companies who are lab certified to manufacture PPE 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 18, 2020

INC & party supporters go on an incompetency rant

From asking the Union Minister to “shut the f*** up” to mocking her stint with the television industry, the INC leaders and supporters left no stone unturned to get back at the Minister who was voicing her opinion on the toolkit.

Amidst innumerable claims on IYC being the only organization helping on ground, let’s take a look at what the Ministry of Women and Child Development is up to.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has constituted a task force and Samvedna helpline to counsel children affected by the pandemic and resolve their grievances.

The department has initiated several measures to tend to children amidst the pandemic who have lost their parents, families thereby losing the source of income.

Simultaneously, regular review meetings are being conducted at Amethi, Irani’s constituency to keep a check on the Covid situation with daily updates being shared.

Both the ministrries under Smriti Irani have been working relentless during the pandemic, apart from the minister reaching out to people from her own constituency for help.