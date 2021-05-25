The Delhi Police has said that a notice was served to two Congress members to join the investigation into the Congress toolkit controversy when the complaint was submitted. The party’s social media head Rohan Gupta and spokesperson MV Rajeev Gowda were served the notice. A notice will also be served to BJP leader Sambit Patra in the coming days.

Delhi Police Special Cell had served notice to two persons associated with the Congress party to join investigation when the complaint was submitted: Delhi Police sources on alleged 'toolkit' probe — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

“We served notice to Twitter as we want to know what information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label. Apart from Twitter, we have also served notices to the complainants, representatives of Congress, asking them to join the investigation to explain the whole sequence of events. We are also going to serve notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, for questioning in the coming days,” a senior police officer was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The development comes a day after the special cell of the Delhi Police visited the offices of Twitter India in order to serve a notice in connection with the Congress toolkit probe. There was speculation that teams of the police were raiding the offices but the Police had later clarified that it was part of a routine process.

A notice was served to Twitter as the Police wants to know on what basis Twitter decided to add the ‘manipulated media’ label to the tweets. Delhi Police has said that as per their investigation, Twitter is acquainted with some facts related to the matter and are in possession of some information regarding the same.