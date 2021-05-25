Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports Congress social media head and spokesperson served noticed by Delhi Police in connection with...
News Reports
Updated:

Congress social media head and spokesperson served noticed by Delhi Police in connection with toolkit probe

Congress party's social media head Rohan Gupta and spokesperson MV Rajeev Gowda were served the notice.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police serves notice to Congress members in connection with toolkit probe
Image Credit: PTI
4

The Delhi Police has said that a notice was served to two Congress members to join the investigation into the Congress toolkit controversy when the complaint was submitted. The party’s social media head Rohan Gupta and spokesperson MV Rajeev Gowda were served the notice. A notice will also be served to BJP leader Sambit Patra in the coming days.

“We served notice to Twitter as we want to know what information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label. Apart from Twitter, we have also served notices to the complainants, representatives of Congress, asking them to join the investigation to explain the whole sequence of events. We are also going to serve notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, for questioning in the coming days,” a senior police officer was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The development comes a day after the special cell of the Delhi Police visited the offices of Twitter India in order to serve a notice in connection with the Congress toolkit probe. There was speculation that teams of the police were raiding the offices but the Police had later clarified that it was part of a routine process.

A notice was served to Twitter as the Police wants to know on what basis Twitter decided to add the ‘manipulated media’ label to the tweets. Delhi Police has said that as per their investigation, Twitter is acquainted with some facts related to the matter and are in possession of some information regarding the same.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress toolkit probe
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.
News Reports

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

OpIndia Staff -
The journalist has approached OpIndia saying that he could not upload some parts of his interview of Udit Raj because of threats from Congress leader.

AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's face printed on the flags.

Baba Ramdev fires 25 questions at IMA, asks if they have permanent treatments for diabetes, hypertension and insomnia yet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The sparring between Baba Ramdev and modern medicine practitioners has taken a new turn as the Yoga Guru has fired a letter with 25 questions to IMA.

‘Will never discriminate between voters and non-voters’: Yogi Adityanath reassures citizens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh, India's most populated state, has till now registered 16,73,785 positive cases for Chinese coronavirus. Of these, 76,703 are active as of now.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes ‘missing’ in Antigua, is wanted by the CBI and ED

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest Mehul Choksi may have fled to Cuba fearing extradition to India. India does not have extradition treaty with Cuba.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,543FansLike
548,280FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com