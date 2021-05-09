Assam leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is the frontrunner in the race to be the next Chief Minister of Assam, according to reports in the media. It is believed the outgoing Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal may be brought to Delhi eventually.

Sarbananda Sonowal resigns as Assam CM. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the frontrunner for the CM’s post.@payalmehta100 with details. pic.twitter.com/VuxYFHgqrt — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 9, 2021

The Legislative Party of the BJP in Assam will meet on Sunday to decide the next Chief Minister of the state. According to The Shillong Times, Sarma’s name will be proposed for the position of Chief Minister of Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal reached Delhi on Saturday and met Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and party general secretary BL Santhosh and Nadda’s residence. The duo later reached Guwahati late night on Saturday after the meetings.

In the state assembly poll results declared on May 2, 2021, BJP had won 60 out of 126 seats in Assam while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won nine and six seats respectively.

Sarma, a former Congress leader, joined the BJP in 2015, a year after the general elections. He could take oath as Chief Minister on Monday, 10th May.