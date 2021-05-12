Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Updated:

Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s family writes to Maha CM, objects to Sanjay Raut’s attempt to compare Mamata Banerjee with the great queen

The letter by Shrimant Bhushan Singh Raje Holkar of Indore states that Rani Ahilyabai Holkar had dedicated her entire life serving the nation and her people and she cannot be compared to someone like Banerjee who oppresses her own people for political gains.

OpIndia Staff
The family of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, regarded as one of the greatest women rulers in Indian history, has penned a sharp reply to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pertaining to an editorial piece in his party’s mouthpiece Saamna. 

The letter by Shrimant Bhushan Singh Raje Holkar came after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut placed Ahilyabai Holkar and West Bengal Chief Minister on the same pedestal after her win in the recently concluded state assembly elections in his editorial piece in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

In a strong reply, the letter criticized Raut and said that it is shameful to compare National leaders to today’s mere politicians for petty gains. It further stated that Ahilyabai who dedicated her entire life serving the nation and her people cannot be compared to a politician who oppresses her own people for politics. 

Letter by Ahilyabai Holkar’s family to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Saying that the comparison just exposes the ideological competence of the writer, the Holkar family exclaimed that one must first prove their merit and then let the public decide the worth.

Sanjay Raut’s analysis

In an editorial piece, while comparing Mamata Banerjee to Ahilyabai Holkar, Raut had raised several questions on Congress’s existence as an opposition party after their embarrassing loss in assembly elections. While comparing Banerjee to a national leader, Raut also hinted at Banerjee as an emerging opposition leader.

Raut has been struggling to find a new national opposition leader since quite sometime. Earlier, he recommended NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to lead the UPA and give the opposition a sense of direction.

About Ahilyabai Holkar

Ahilyabai Holkar also regarded as Rajmata or Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar was one of the most renowned women rulers in Indian history. Not just a skilled fighter, but Ahilyabai Holkar was also highly educated, and well-versed in several languages and dialects. Residing in Maheshwar for 30 years, Ahilyabai Holkar dedicated herself to the people, promoted industrialization and spread the word of Dharma.

Sanjay Raut Saamana, Uddhav Thackeray Maha, Ahilyabai Holkar Maheswar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

