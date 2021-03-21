Sunday, March 21, 2021
Despite current state of affairs in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut wants MVA-model across India, urges Sharad Pawar to head UPA

While Sanjay Raut's gumption is at an all time high, the Congress leaders seem to be worried about the daily controversies unraveling in Maharashtra.

OpIndia Staff
Despite the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is of the opinion that the Maha Vikas Aghadi model of alliance should be adopted across the country.

Sanjay Raut in his latest interview to Aaj Tak batted for making NCP supremo Sharad Pawar the UPA Chief, a post currently held by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Later, while addressing media in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Raut claimed that Sonia Gandhi has done a good job till now as UPA leader but it is now time for Sharad Pawar to take over. He added that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell and been staying away from politics, because of which Pawar should now take over.

It is imperative to note that Shiv Sena is not part of the UPA. It is in alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra state government, but outside of state, it is not part of UPA.

Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut sending further shockwaves, added that Sharad Pawar is the only leader at present who can help UPA revive its presence in national politics. He said that the MVA model should be adopted across India.

He further states that it is a matter of concern as to why the big and small regional parties are not a part of UPA as yet. He believes UPA needs restructuring, active leader and participation of regional parties to be able to take BJP head on. Again, Shiv Sena is not part of the UPA.

Sanjay Raut’s Twitter timeline where he retweeted journalist Aashish Jadao’s speculation of Shiv Sena joining the Congress-led UPA

Sanjay Raut also retweeted journalist Aashish Jadhao’s assumption that Shiv Sena could join Congress-led UPA strengthening the MVA government raising the bar of speculations. In Nashik, he had said that if UPA under Sharad Pawar becomes stronger, Congress, too will become stronger, thereby implying its ally in Maharashtra is weak.

Congress leaders unsure about the survival of MVA government

While Sanjay Raut seems confident about the MVA government, Sanjay Nirupam, Congress leader, has expressed his concerns over the recent developments in Maharashtra. Pointing a direct attack on Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra, Sanjay Nirupam in his latest tweet questioned, “If at all, whatever Parambir Singh is saying is truth, question should be asked from Hon Sharad Pawar ji because he is the arcitect of current Maharashtra Govt. Is it what the so called third front is going to do finally? Congress must take a stand on this issue.”

This is not the first time Sanjay Nirupam has expressed his displeasure over the mismanagement by current MVA government. In July, Sanjay took a potshot at the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance by stating government’s complete failure in handling the Covid-19 crisis in Maharashtra.

Adding to the existing tiff, Sanjay Nirupam took a jib at Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut for always wanting to making headlines in a tweet posted in September, 2020.

While Sanjay Raut’s gumption is at an all time high, the Congress leaders seem to be worried about the daily controversies unraveling in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra mayhem

The mayhem in Maharashtra peaked on Saturday when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray making serious allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He alleged Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments. Vaze got embroiled in controversy after investigation revealed he played a major role in planting explosives outside Mukesh Ambani residence to ‘restore’ his lost glory. He had also revealed top Shiv Sena leaders being involved in the same. He is also being investigated for mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, whose car was used to plant explosives.

Subsequently, Parambir Singh was transferred. However, after the explosive letter by Singh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has found itself in a soup. There are speculations that Anil Deshmukh, the NCP leader may be asked to resign. Amid all this, Shiv Sena leader wants Sharad Pawar to head UPA, an alliance led by Congress where Shiv Sena is not a part of.

Despite current state of affairs in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut wants MVA-model across India, urges Sharad Pawar to head UPA

