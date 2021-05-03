The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed a lot of families into utter doom and despair. In a distressing incident from Rajasthan, an elderly couple committed suicide after not being able to get themselves hospitalised on testing COVID-19 positive. The couple feared spreading the virus to their grandson if they isolated at home.

The elderly couple had lost their only son eight years ago and were not ready to lose their 19-year-old grandson to the Chinese virus.

Why did the couple commit suicide

The 75-year-old Hiralal and his wife Shantibai had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on April 29. While they were made to quarantine at home, the couple feared spreading the virus to their grandson. They tried to get themselves hospitalized but as their symptoms were not serious, no hospital was ready to admit them.

Unable to understand what to do, the couple jumped in front of a speeding train on the Delhi-Mumbai track.

Upon receiving the information from the train driver, Deputy SP of Kota rushed to the spot to recover the bodies of the elderly couple. A case under section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death) was registered and the bodies were sent for last rites as per COVID-19 protocol.

Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Rajasthan recorded more than 18,000 new cases and 159 deaths in the last 24 hours.