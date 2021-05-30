Sunday, May 30, 2021
UP, Tripura, Bihar amongst other state govts come to rescue of children orphaned due to COVID pandemic

States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi had already announced various schemes to support the children who lost their parents or the breadwinner to the deadly pandemic.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme to support children orphaned due to the ongoing pandemic, states like Tripura, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh too have come to the aid of such children.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb announced the launch of the ‘Mukhyamantri Balya Seva Parikalpana’ aimed at providing free education to children who lost their parents to the coronavirus. The children who don’t live in orphanages will also receive Rs 3,500 every month till they turn 18.

The Chief Minister also announced, “After completion of Matriculation (class-10 board exam), the government would provide these children with either a laptop or a tablet to access the internet for their educational purpose.”

Extending help to girl-child, the state will furnish financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for expenses of their marriage, informed the Chief Minister.

Karnataka government to act as guardians

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Saturday that the state government under the Chief Minister Bala Seva Scheme will provide admission to children who lost both their parents to the pandemic in government-run schools and also the ones without guardians will be given free boarding and education in model residential schools. 

Guardians caring for such orphaned children will receive monthly cash assistance of Rs 3,500. Additionally, children who complete SSLC, will be given a laptop to support their higher education. Female students above the age of 21 will be given a grant of Rs 1 lakh for their personal and professional development.

Uttar Pradesh announces a new scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana’, the state government will work as guardian/caretaker for children who are orphaned due to the pandemic.

Yogi Adityanath’s office announced that those children who have lost both of their parents or legal guardians due to the pandemic, then they will be included in the said yojana. Those children who have lost the sole breadwinner of the house will also be included in the yojana.

Bihar govt steps in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to social media to announce aid to children who have lost both their parents of which at least one lost their lives to the pandemic.

He said that those under age of 18 will get Rs 1,500 per month. He also said that those children who have nowhere to go will be taken care of at the children’s home run by the state government.

Other states announcing aids

States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi had already announced various schemes to support the children who lost their parents or the breadwinner to the deadly pandemic.

