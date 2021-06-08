Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Bihar: Madarsa 'explodes' in Banka, bomb squad arrives to investigate
Apart from Banka police, a bomb squad, a dog squad and anti-terrorism squads (ATS) are at the spot to determine the cause of the blast.

OpIndia Staff
Collapsed madarsa in Banka, Bihar, image via aajtak
A case of an explosion in a non-operational Madrasa has been reported from the Banka district of Bihar on Tuesday morning. The explosion led to the collapse of the roof and walls of the Madrasa causing damage to the nearby buildings and injuring four.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained as yet as informed by Arvind Gupta, the SP of Banka district. “Madarasa wasn’t functional due to lockdown. We’re waiting for FSL team & bomb squad to arrive at spot. There is no evidence of any injured person at moment,” he added.

No deaths have been reported due to the blast, however, the situation remains tensed in the locality. The explosion is suspected to have taken place at 8 am inside a locked room on the ground floor of the Navtolia madrasa building situated in the Town police station area. Police say the explosion cracked the madrasa walls and roof, which led to its collapse moments later. 

As per the police, more than ten people were present in the madrasa at the time of the explosion. Going by a Dainik Jagran report, four people have been allegedly injured in the blast but are missing since the time of the explosion. A few local women present around the incident site have refused to divulge any information.

Meanwhile, people residing in the nearby buildings which were damaged due to the impact of the blast have fled their homes. 

Apart from Banka police, a bomb squad, a dog squad and anti-terrorism squads (ATS) are at the spot to determine the cause of the blast.

Some locals suggested that a 5-kg LPG cylinder could have caused the explosion, however, the cylinder was found at the location even after the blast. 

Reports also suggest that possible explosive substances stored in the locked room could have resulted in an explosion.

While the Bihar home department has ordered an intensive probe into the matter, a case of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct with respect to the explosive substance has also been registered against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section-5 of the Explosive Act. 

