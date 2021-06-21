Monday, June 21, 2021
Home Media Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against Rana Ayyub and others, including Twitter, for provoking enmity between groups and other charges.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued 'spine injury'
1

Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad fake hate crime case. The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against her and others, including Twitter, for provoking enmity between groups and other charges.

“In the event of arrest during the period of four weeks, the applicant be released on executing a PR Bond of 25,000 with one or more sureties,” the Bombay High Court ordered. Senior advocate Mihir Desai, who represented Rana Ayyub over the matter, said that she had recently undergone a spinal surgery and therefore, required 3-4 weeks to approach the appropriate court in Uttar Pradesh.

Consequently, she has been given a period of 4 weeks to approach the appropriate court.

Ghaziabad fake hate crime: FIR against Rana Ayyub and others

OpIndia reported on June 16, that the UP police had registered an FIR against Alt News cofounder Muhammed Zubair, The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for trying to stoke communal tension by making false claims that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

While Zubair, Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi have been booked for spreading misleading and fake news, Twitter was booked for the lack of action against these seven and allowing usage of its platform to spread fake news.

Samajwadi Party leader arrested

Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahalwan Idris, who appeared in a Facebook Live video alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Ghaziabad Senior Superintended of Police (SSP) said they arrested the Samajwadi Party leader Umed Idris near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in the national capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGhaziabad fake hate crime
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
News Reports

South Korean conglomerate Samsung completes shifting display manufacturing unit to Noida from China

OpIndia Staff -
Classic example of 'Make in India': said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Samsung shifting its facility from China to India

Singapore’s top health officials cast doubt on effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccines for coronavirus

World OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that one of the reasons for increase in demand for Sinovac is because of the people who are from mainland China or planning to go there.

Is Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra on the verge of an imminent collapse?

Politics Jinit Jain -
A massive political storm is brewing in Maharashtra as alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition have held no punches to attack each other

Watch: ITBP personnel perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ at an altitude of 18000 ft in Ladakh on 7th International Yoga Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ITBP shared other videos too where personnel are seen practising various Yoga asanas with great discipline at the whopping altitude of 18000 ft

China wants to reward Wuhan Institute of Virology for its ‘contribution’ for COVID-19 research, has been in news for ‘lab leak theory’

World OpIndia Staff -
Many scientists and researchers believe that the Chinese coronavirus originated in a lab in China, specifically Wuhan Institute of Virology

Recently Popular

News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,978FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com