Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad fake hate crime case. The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against her and others, including Twitter, for provoking enmity between groups and other charges.

“In the event of arrest during the period of four weeks, the applicant be released on executing a PR Bond of 25,000 with one or more sureties,” the Bombay High Court ordered. Senior advocate Mihir Desai, who represented Rana Ayyub over the matter, said that she had recently undergone a spinal surgery and therefore, required 3-4 weeks to approach the appropriate court in Uttar Pradesh.

Consequently, she has been given a period of 4 weeks to approach the appropriate court.

Ghaziabad fake hate crime: FIR against Rana Ayyub and others

OpIndia reported on June 16, that the UP police had registered an FIR against Alt News cofounder Muhammed Zubair, The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for trying to stoke communal tension by making false claims that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

While Zubair, Rana Ayyub, The Wire, Salman Nizami, Maksoor Usmani, Sama Mohammad and Saba Naqvi have been booked for spreading misleading and fake news, Twitter was booked for the lack of action against these seven and allowing usage of its platform to spread fake news.

Samajwadi Party leader arrested

Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahalwan Idris, who appeared in a Facebook Live video alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Ghaziabad Senior Superintended of Police (SSP) said they arrested the Samajwadi Party leader Umed Idris near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in the national capital.