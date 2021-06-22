Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

Notably, both Supreme Court judges, Aniruddha Bose and Indira Banerjee, hail from West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
After SC Judge Indira Banerjee, Judge Anirudhha Bose too recuses himself from case against West Bengal govt
205

Days after Justice Indira Banerjee recused herself from hearing petitions on West Bengal post-poll violence, another Supreme Court Justice has now requested to transfer the petition by Mamata Banerjee in the Narada sting case to another Bench.

On Thursday, Justice Aniruddha Bose recused himself from hearing the appeal by the West Bengal government. The case was slated to be heard by a 2-Judge Bench of Justices Bose and Hemant Gupta. During the hearing, Justice Gupta informed that Justice Bose has some reservations about the case. He said, “It will be listed before some other Bench. Brother Bose has some reservations.”

Reportedly, CM Mamata Banerjee had moved the apex court, challenging the June 9 order of the Calcutta High Court. The High Court had refused to take her and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak’s reply affidavits on record in the transfer petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Narada sting case. In its June 9 order, the High Court said, “They (CM, law minister, and state) have waited for the arguments in the case to be substantially completed before seeking to place on record their pleadings in response.”

It added, “It is nothing else but filling the lacunae or supporting the accused. That is why, even the learned Counsels appearing for the accused are also supporting the prayer made by the State for taking these belated affidavits on record.” In her appeal before the apex Court, Mamata Banerjee had argued that the CBI has been allowed to filed additional affidavits while the rights of the State government and the Law Minister was ‘closed.’

Justice Indira Banerjee earlier recused herself from hearing the case on post-poll violence in West Bengal

On Friday (June 11), Justice Indira Banerjee had recused herself from hearing a petition, which sought for an independent SIT/CBI probe in the killing of two BJP workers in West Bengal. The petition was filed by Biswajit Sarkar, the brother of deceased Avijit Sarkar who was killed by Trinamool Congress goons. The plea came up before a 2-Judge Bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice MR Shah.

“I have some difficulty in hearing the matter,” Justice Indira Banerjee said while recusing herself from the case. The matter was adjourned and the Registry was directed to list the matter before a Bench without Justice Banerjee in it. On May 2, a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons.

The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. Opindia has learnt that Avijit Sarkar was beaten to death after uploading the two testimonials on Facebook. Following the victory of the Trinamool Congress, several BJP workers and supporters had expressed fear that Mamata Banerjee’s return to power might jeopardise their livelihood and existence.

Notably, both Supreme Court judges, Aniruddha Bose and Indira Banerjee, hail from West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaniruddha bose supreme court, indira banerjee supreme court, narada sting
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment
News Reports

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Hemant Gupta informed that Justice Aniruddha Bose has some reservations about the case.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath invokes NSA against Noida mass conversion accused, links to those who entered Dasna temple with poison emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After mass conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has instructed the agencies to invoke NSA against accused.

Gujarat: Police books one Imran Ansari under anti-conversion law for abduction, forced marriage and rape of a Jain girl

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The accused coerced the victim into having a physical relationship and attempted to convert her to Islam for nikkah (marriage).

Facebook restricts account of user who shared news report about rape and torture of women in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While violence in Bengal should be a story everyone talks about, Facebook is actively suppressing information about post-poll violence

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,185FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com