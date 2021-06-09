Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Home Sports English cricketer James Anderson deletes old tweet calling Stuart Broad a ‘15-Year-Old Lesbian’, says...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

English cricketer James Anderson deletes old tweet calling Stuart Broad a ‘15-Year-Old Lesbian’, says he is a changed man now

A tweet put out by veteran fast bowler James Anderson mocking his Test match teammate Stuart Broad on February 20, 2010, has now come under ECB's scanner.

OpIndia Staff
Stuart Broad (L) and James Anderson (R)/ Image Source: Crictracker
3

A few days after English pacer Ollie Robinson was reprimanded by England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his old “racist and sexist” tweets, legendary English cricketer James Anderson is in the dock over one of his old tweets in which he had called fellow seamer Stuart Broad a ’15-year-old lesbian’.

A tweet put out by veteran fast bowler James Anderson mocking his Test match teammate Stuart Broad on February 20, 2010, has now come under ECB’s scanner. In his tweet, James Anderson had said that Stuart Broad “looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!” in his new haircut.

“I saw Broady’s new haircut for the first time today. Not sure about it. Thought he looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!,” the tweet from February 2010 read.

James Anderson’s now deleted tweet/ Image Source: Dailymail

The fast bowler seems to have deleted the tweet in the wake of the recent fallout over Robinson’s messages. It is not clear when the tweet was taken down.

James Anderson has reacted to the latest controversy saying, “For me, it’s 10-11 years ago, I’ve certainly changed as a person. I think that’s the difficulty, things do change, you do make mistakes. It’s something that we’re definitely going to have to look at.”

“If there are any tweets from years ago, we do have to look at that and again learn from this and be better in the future, try and make sure we know it’s unacceptable to use these sorts of phrases and language.”

Anderson, who is the highest wicket taker for England in tests, said players were also attending workshops.

The fast bowler said, “It’s a difficult time. As players, we’re trying to learn from this, really. We’ve realised that it’s important to try and get educated around these issues, which we’re continuing to do with the ECB and the PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association).”

English Cricket rocked by controversy over players’ historical tweets

Meanwhile, the ECB has pledged to take “relevant and appropriate action” as more historical tweets put out players that are allegedly offensive in nature continue to emerge. Last week, old tweets put out by English debutant Ollie Anderson surfaced, creating a massive furore on the internet.

Robinson is currently facing an ECB investigation into “racist and sexist tweets” he posted in 2012 and 2013, drawing attention away from a strong international debut against New Zealand.

Tweets put out by Ollie Robinson

Not just Robinson, England stars Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan have also found themselves in similar controversies for certain old tweets.

The two English players are also allegedly under investigation from the ECB, for mocking the Indians and their elocution of English. After batsman Alex Hales struck a ton, Buttler tweeted a congratulatory message for Hales and wrote, “much beauty batting you are on fire, sir.”

Old tweets of Jos Butler/ Image Source: Dailymail

On the other hand, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan had mocked Indians in his tweet saying Buttler is his favourite batsman.

Image
Image Source: News18

All three players are under ECB’s investigation over their previous ‘racist’ tweets.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leader Jitin Prasada quits party, joins BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Jitin Prasad joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi today
News Reports

Former US President Donald Trump congratulates Nigeria for suspending Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Trump added that he should have also taken similar steps, but Mark Zuckerberg kept visiting him for dinners at the White House and telling him how great he was.

Jammu and Kashmir village becomes the first in the country to get 100 percent vaccinated

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The officials said that vaccination in Weyan village was covered under the Jammu and Kashmir model, a 10-point agenda to vaccinate eligible people with shots at a faster pace.

Pakistan: Patient dies after a security guard posing as a doctor performs surgery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ex-security guard performed a surgery on 80-year-old woman to treat her back wound at Lahore's Mayo hospital

How to lose a friend to ‘wokeism’ in 5 ways

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
With misinformation and propaganda available on fingertips, almost everyone of us has had that one 'woke' friend who blocked us everywhere for 'being a Bhakt and fascism enabler'.

Ladakh administration reserves all government jobs for locals, fulfils longstanding demand of people

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has welcomed the decision, saying that it was a long standing demand of the people.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
News Reports

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter jailed for seven years in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi sentenced for seven years in South Africa for securing loan based on fraud and forgery.
Read more
WTF News

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.
Read more
Social Media

Baba Ka Dhaba owner shuts down his restaurant and goes back to running his stall. Here is what happened

Jhankar Mohta -
"My financial condition is still very stable. The money I received from the public is safe with me", said Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,178FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com