Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports 'Kejriwal go back' hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

Earlier this month, two rebel AAP MLAs namely Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa defected to the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff
'Kejriwal go back' hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies
'Kejriwal go back' hoarding surfaces in Amritsar, image via ANI
83

Amidst the ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress, several hoardings surfaced on Saturday in Amritsar asking the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to ‘go back’. Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the city on Sunday (June 21), ahead of the upcoming State Legislative polls next year.

“Kejriwal go back,” read the hoarding. While speaking about the development, Congress leader Saurabh Madan remarked, “He will reach at 12 pm, his visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back. He (Kejriwal) is not needed in Punjab. AAP MLAs are joining Congress. No leader will be inducted into their party (AAP) tomorrow, I have come to know about an officer, but no leader.”

Madan had described the Delhi CM’s visit to the state as a ‘political stunt.’ Earlier this month, two rebel AAP MLAs namely Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa defected to the Congress party. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the legislator of the Bholath Assembly segment, also joined the Congress. This has added to the electoral woes of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. It must be mentioned that the party had won 20 seats in the 2017 State Legislative polls.

The ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, infighting has begun within the state unit of Congress. The party headed by Captain Amarinder Singh in the state is facing stiff opposition from fellow party leader Navjot Singh Siddhu. The former cricketer Had accused the Punjab CM of having ties with the rival Badal family of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Siddhu also received the support of Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and several other MLAs.

This promoted party supremo Sonia Gandhi to constitute a committee headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, which then submitted a report to her to resolve the ongoing crisis. The committee had heard over 150 party leaders as well as Captain Amarinder Singh and recommended that the party give a suitable post to Navjot Singh Siddhu. It had also called for the reorganisation of the party structure. The resentment against the Punjab CM began shortly after he formed the government.

He had announced a farm debt waiver to farmers and transferred ₹5000 crores to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The rebel Congress faction was miffed that they could not take enough credit for the scheme and alleged that the administration was being run by bureaucrats. Allegations had also surfaced that Captain Amarinder Singh has dossiers on his party legislators, which allegedly expose their role in the sand mining business, transport business, liquor trade, and land-grab cases. The last nail in the coffin that further escalated the infighting was the Punjab government’s loss in the High Court in the Behbal Kalan and Kot Kapura firing cases.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Punjab, Punjab Congress fight, Sidhu Vs Amarinder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.
News Reports

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.

South Korean conglomerate Samsung completes shifting display manufacturing unit to Noida from China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Classic example of 'Make in India': said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Samsung shifting its facility from China to India

Singapore’s top health officials cast doubt on effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccines for coronavirus

World OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that one of the reasons for increase in demand for Sinovac is because of the people who are from mainland China or planning to go there.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,991FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com