The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the United States of America has finally released the long awaited report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), more popularly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). The report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin of the phenomena and says there is probably not a single explanation for all the sightings.

The report was submitted as per the directions of a Senate report that required the DNI to submit an intelligence assessment of the threat posed by UAP in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the progress made by the Department of Defense Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) in that regard.

Observations noted in the UFO report

The report says, “The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP.” It adds, “In a limited number of incidents, UAP reportedly appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception and require additional rigorous analysis.”

The report also notes that there are probably “multiple types of UAP requiring different explanations” and that “UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security.”

It adds, “Consistent consolidation of reports from across the federal government, standardized reporting, increased collection and analysis, and a streamlined process for screening all such reports against a broad range of relevant USG data will allow for a more sophisticated analysis of UAP that is likely to deepen our understanding.”

UFO report makes startling admissions

The UAP report admits that authorities in the United States cannot adequately explain 143 of the 144 ‘UFOs’. That is, a reasonable explanation was found for only one among 144 recorded UFO sightings. In that one case, the mysterious object was identified as a deflating balloon.

The report also notes that the stigma associated with the ‘UFO’ label remains a challenge in collecting data related to UAP. It says, “Sociocultural stigmas and sensor limitations remain obstacles to collecting data on UAP. Although some technical challenges—such as how to appropriately filter out radar clutter to ensure safety of flight for military and civilian aircraft—are longstanding in the aviation community, while others are unique to the UAP problem set.”

Source: The UFO report

“Narratives from aviators in the operational community and analysts from the military and IC describe disparagement associated with observing UAP, reporting it, or attempting to discuss it with colleagues. Although the effects of these stigmas have lessened as senior members of the scientific, policy, military, and intelligence communities engage on the topic seriously in public, reputational risk may keep many observers silent, complicating scientific pursuit of the topic,” added the report.

The report also says that the sightings clustered around US testing and training grounds but it added that “we assess that this may result from a collection bias as a result of focused attention, greater numbers of latest-generation sensors operating in those areas, unit expectations, and guidance to report anomalies.”

The report also mentions airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or Industry Developmental Programs and Foreign Adversary Systems a possible causes of the UAP.

UAP: A potential national security threat

“UAP pose a hazard to safety of flight and could pose a broader danger if some instances represent sophisticated collection against U.S. military activities by a foreign government or demonstrate a breakthrough aerospace technology by a potential adversary,” the report says. It mentions that there 11 documented instances of pilots reporting near misses with a UAP.

Source: The UFO report

The report added, “We currently lack data to indicate any UAP are part of a foreign collection program or indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary. We continue to monitor for evidence of such programs given the counter intelligence challenge they would pose, particularly as some UAP have been detected near military facilities or by aircraft carrying the USG’s most advanced sensor systems.”

UFO has alien origins?

Trump administration’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, had earlier said that the United States has knowledge of ‘objects’ which can travel faster than the speed of sound without producing a sonic boom and perform maneuvers not possible with human technology. Ratcliffe further claims that many of the “UFO” incidents witnessed by U.S. officials have no easy explanation.

He said, “There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain. Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

Earlier, Pentagon had formally released three unclassified footage captured by the US Navy which shows interactions with ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’.