The Pentagon has formally released three unclassified footage captured by the US Navy which shows interactions with ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’. Many believe this is confirmation of the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or aliens. One of the videos was captured in 2004 and the other two were captured in 2015. They were previously leaked in 2007 and 2017 and the United States Navy has already verified their authenticity.

The purpose of the declassification was to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.” “The Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017,” said Susan Gough, a Defense Department spokesperson, in a statement on Monday. “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” she added.

“I can tell you, I think it was not from this world,” retired Cmdr. David Fravor told ABC News in 2017 of the 2004 incident. “I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.” In one of the videos captured in 2015, a voice can be heard saying, “There’s a whole fleet of them.” Another voice says, “They’re all going against the wind. The wind’s 120 knots to the west. Look at that thing, dude!”

After the videos were leaked initially, the US Navy issued guidelines in April 2019 on how pilots should report sightings of “unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft.” In the statement, it said that there have been “a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years.” “These kinds of incursions can be both a security risk and pose a safety hazard for both Navy and Air Force aviation. For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the USAF takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report,” it said.

Over the years, more and more people have come to believe that aliens do exist and they have been to Earth and we are not alone in this world. Certain individuals in important positions have gone so far as to claim that the Pentagon is in possession of UFO wreckage but obviously, nothing of the sort has been proven yet. However, the release of the three footage by the Pentagon does prove that governments do take the matter very seriously.