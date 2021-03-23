In a recent television interview, the Trump administration’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe claimed that the United States has knowledge of ‘objects’ which can travel faster than the speed of sound without producing a sonic boom and perform maneuvers not possible with human technology. Ratcliffe further claims that many of the “UFO” incidents witnessed by U.S. officials have no easy explanation.

In the interview, Mr. Ratcliffe states clearly, “There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain. Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them…



“Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things…there is actually quite a few more than have been made public” pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 19, 2021

Ratcliffe goes on further, “When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

All of this conversation about UFOs in recent days stems from a 180-day deadline given to the U.S. Government last December. The U.S. President at the time Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief bill which included an act stating government agencies must publish a report about UFOs in the next six months.

Last year, the Pentagon declassified mysterious video footage of what it describes as an “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP). The Pentagon declassified two videos, one from 2004 and the other from 2015, showing encounters with strange and unidentified flying objects, much to the disbelief of the U.S. pilots recording the footage.

Back in January, the CIA released voluminous amounts of documents related to the UFOs, which the CIA refers to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). Many of the cases documented in these papers can be chalked up to the pilot’s error or tricks of light. However, there are many credible and puzzling incidents documented these files as well.

In one case, a Russian town suffered an explosion ripping the roofs from buildings, blowing apart windows, and leaving a 90-foot wide crater. Residents reported seeing a ‘moving fiery sphere’. However, the local military concluded it was just an ammonium nitrate blast. Another story in the documents is about a Bosnian fugitive who claims to have come into contact with aliens. Yet another file deals with a CIA Assistant Deputy Director for Science and Technology who ‘exhibited interest’ in a redacted object ‘which was handcarried to his office’.