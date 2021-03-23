Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home World Senior official in Trump admin says USA 'has secret evidence of UFOs doing things...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Senior official in Trump admin says USA ‘has secret evidence of UFOs doing things human technology cannot’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had signed the $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief bill which included an act stating government agencies must publish a report about UFOs in the next six months.

OpIndia Staff
UFO
'UFO' sighting
3

In a recent television interview, the Trump administration’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe claimed that the United States has knowledge of ‘objects’ which can travel faster than the speed of sound without producing a sonic boom and perform maneuvers not possible with human technology. Ratcliffe further claims that many of the “UFO” incidents witnessed by U.S. officials have no easy explanation.

In the interview, Mr. Ratcliffe states clearly, “There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain. Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

Ratcliffe goes on further, “When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

All of this conversation about UFOs in recent days stems from a 180-day deadline given to the U.S. Government last December. The U.S. President at the time Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief bill which included an act stating government agencies must publish a report about UFOs in the next six months.

Last year, the Pentagon declassified mysterious video footage of what it describes as an “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP). The Pentagon declassified two videos, one from 2004 and the other from 2015, showing encounters with strange and unidentified flying objects, much to the disbelief of the U.S. pilots recording the footage.

Back in January, the CIA released voluminous amounts of documents related to the UFOs, which the CIA refers to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). Many of the cases documented in these papers can be chalked up to the pilot’s error or tricks of light. However, there are many credible and puzzling incidents documented these files as well.

In one case, a Russian town suffered an explosion ripping the roofs from buildings, blowing apart windows, and leaving a 90-foot wide crater. Residents reported seeing a ‘moving fiery sphere’. However, the local military concluded it was just an ammonium nitrate blast. Another story in the documents is about a Bosnian fugitive who claims to have come into contact with aliens. Yet another file deals with a CIA Assistant Deputy Director for Science and Technology who ‘exhibited interest’ in a redacted object ‘which was handcarried to his office’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJohn ratcliffe UFOs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.

Interfaith couple demands security cover after Muslim mob in Sarai Kale Khan unleashed violence against Hindus over their marriage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The interfaith couple have released a video demanding security after the Muslim mob went on a rampage in Sarai Kale Khan area

‘A corrected version of NRC will be implemented in Assam’: BJP promises in its manifesto ahead of Assam elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The saffron party's national president released a 'Sankalp Patra' for the Assam assembly elections, making 10 promises for the people of Assam

Maha govt digs itself deeper into a messy hole, but Tavleen Singh sees a BJP plot

Opinions Sanghamitra -
India's 'secular-liberal' blame everything that causes them discomfort on the BJP. Believe it or not, the mess made by the Maha govt is also being peddled as 'BJP's fault.

West Bengal: Congress ally Indian Secular Front leader’s house set ablaze after chief Abbas Siddiqui rally, party blames TMC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Members of the Indian Secular Front have pinned the blame of the incident on the incumbent TMC in West Bengal

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,811FansLike
525,456FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com