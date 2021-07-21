“The alert and adult girls are no longer getting trapped in Love Jihad which is why the minors are now being kidnapped,” said comedian Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ in an exclusive video for OpIndia. In the first video, Gupta highlights the incessant rise in cases of Grooming Jihad especially against minors in India. What is worrisome is, the pattern has begun to mirror such misdeeds committed in Pakistan.

Nitin Gupta’s exclusive video for OpIndia on forceful conversion of Hindu girls

Gupta in this two-part video highlighted several cases of Grooming Jihad and how in some cases police and judicial officials belonging to the same community encouraged the pattern rather than tending to the case of the victim.

The video also showcases anecdotes of rescued minor Hindu girls narrating how they were forced to convert. Gupta also revealed how these girls were made to shoot videos that were re-done at least 20 times to confess on camera that they converted ‘willingly.’

The video also touches upon how the laws were made to bent in certain cases just because the accused have street-power and stone-power.

