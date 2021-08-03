An entertaining notice, asking members to maintain ‘decorum within a sporting complex, has been doing the rounds of the internet. The notice was allegedly issued by the Lake Sports Complex management in Sector 1 of Chandigarh.

The purported notice (ESTT/2021/MISC/02) dated August 1, laid out guidelines for the members of the sports complex and users of the adjoining restaurant and bars to maintain ‘proper decorum’ within the premises. At the very onset, the notice emphasised the need for ‘gym suits’ for gym users and the use of ‘approved undergarments.’ “Special attention is to be paid to undergarments. Only approved undergarments are to be worn. The list and samples of such garments are kept in office. Members can bring their garments to the office for approval stamping,” the notice read.

The hilarious notice also called for a ‘smell test’ of socks worn by the members in the facility. “Socks must be washed every day. members found wearing dirty and foul-smelling socks will be fined if they fail the smell test. The same also applies to body odour. Please use good quality body odour.” To add to that, the Lake Sports Complex management barred gym users from making loud noises while lifting heavyweights.

It further specified against the use of ‘foul language’ but allowed the use of expletives that are approved by the management. “Also using foul language is not allowed. List of permitted bad words in Punjabi is available with us. Please use only the permitted bad words,” the notice pointed out. It also directed the gym members to shave their legs to avoid ‘unnecessary attention.’ The Management also vowed to ‘depilate’ people who are found to not shave legs and not preserve the decorum.

Netizens react to the hilarious guidelines of the sporting complex

Social media users were left in splits after they came across the usual guidelines, which were allegedly laid down by the Lake sports complex management. While reacting to it, India Today journalist Shiv Aroor tweeted, “The Management at Chandigarh’s Lake Sports Complex deserve a massive pay hike. Read every line, please. If this isn’t a prank, I really hope all notices are written this way.”

While commenting on the terrible idea of the ‘smell test’, a Twitter user wrote, “If you will be checking my socks by smelling it, I can’t be held liable for the aftermath.”

Another user remarked, “Welcome to Chandigarh. Idhar sab notice aise hi hote hain (This is how all notices are written here).”

Twitter user Rita Singh wrote, “Lol…Is this genuine??? Haha…Whoever came up with it deserves the Michael Scott Best Boss of the year ..or Jim Halpert prankster of the year award!!”

While the content of the notice was hilarious, OpIndia couldn’t independently verify whether it was genuine or a piece of satire.