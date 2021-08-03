Tuesday, August 3, 2021
HomeSocial Media'Use only permitted bad words': Purported notice by Lake Sports complex management in Chandigarh...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Use only permitted bad words’: Purported notice by Lake Sports complex management in Chandigarh leaves netizens amused

'Welcome to Chandigarh': Netizens are amused over the hilarious notice.

OpIndia Staff
Chandigarh: Funny notice leaves netizens in splits
Screengrab of the notice (Photo Credits: Asianet News)
2

An entertaining notice, asking members to maintain ‘decorum within a sporting complex, has been doing the rounds of the internet. The notice was allegedly issued by the Lake Sports Complex management in Sector 1 of Chandigarh.

The purported notice (ESTT/2021/MISC/02) dated August 1, laid out guidelines for the members of the sports complex and users of the adjoining restaurant and bars to maintain ‘proper decorum’ within the premises. At the very onset, the notice emphasised the need for ‘gym suits’ for gym users and the use of ‘approved undergarments.’ “Special attention is to be paid to undergarments. Only approved undergarments are to be worn. The list and samples of such garments are kept in office. Members can bring their garments to the office for approval stamping,” the notice read.

The hilarious notice also called for a ‘smell test’ of socks worn by the members in the facility. “Socks must be washed every day. members found wearing dirty and foul-smelling socks will be fined if they fail the smell test. The same also applies to body odour. Please use good quality body odour.” To add to that, the Lake Sports Complex management barred gym users from making loud noises while lifting heavyweights.

Screengrab of the purported notice.

It further specified against the use of ‘foul language’ but allowed the use of expletives that are approved by the management. “Also using foul language is not allowed. List of permitted bad words in Punjabi is available with us. Please use only the permitted bad words,” the notice pointed out. It also directed the gym members to shave their legs to avoid ‘unnecessary attention.’ The Management also vowed to ‘depilate’ people who are found to not shave legs and not preserve the decorum.

Netizens react to the hilarious guidelines of the sporting complex

Social media users were left in splits after they came across the usual guidelines, which were allegedly laid down by the Lake sports complex management. While reacting to it, India Today journalist Shiv Aroor tweeted, “The Management at Chandigarh’s Lake Sports Complex deserve a massive pay hike. Read every line, please. If this isn’t a prank, I really hope all notices are written this way.”

While commenting on the terrible idea of the ‘smell test’, a Twitter user wrote, “If you will be checking my socks by smelling it, I can’t be held liable for the aftermath.”

Another user remarked, “Welcome to Chandigarh. Idhar sab notice aise hi hote hain (This is how all notices are written here).”

Twitter user Rita Singh wrote, “Lol…Is this genuine??? Haha…Whoever came up with it deserves the Michael Scott Best Boss of the year ..or Jim Halpert prankster of the year award!!”

While the content of the notice was hilarious, OpIndia couldn’t independently verify whether it was genuine or a piece of satire.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschandigarh lake complex gym
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
564,682FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com