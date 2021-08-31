Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeSportsCricketDale Steyn retires from cricket: Here's the song he quoted in the heartwarming message...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Dale Steyn retires from cricket: Here’s the song he quoted in the heartwarming message announcing his decision

Dale Steyn has had a remarkable bowling career, widely considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game and the best test bowler of his generation.

OpIndia Staff
Dale Steyn retires from cricket: Here's the song he quoted in the heartwarming message announcing his decision
Image Credit: AP
3

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday. In a heartwarming post on Twitter, the cricketer quoted lyrics from a song by his favourite band, Counting Crows, to announce his decision to retire. The lines he quoted were from the song ‘A Long December’.

Dale Steyn’s statement

Dale Steyn said, “It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favorite band, the Counting Crows.”

He added, “Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been a incredible journey together.”

The lines he quoted from ‘A Long December’ by Counting Crows say, “And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe, Maybe this year will be better than the last, I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell my myself, To hold on to these moments as they pass.”

Dale Steyn has had a remarkable bowling career, widely considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game and the best test bowler of his generation. He debuted in 2004 in a test match versus England and has played 93 in total. He has also played 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is.

The pacer picked up 439 wickets in his test career, 196 in ODIs and 64 in T20Is. His last appearance for South Africa was in an ODI versus Sri Lanka in March, 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDale Steyn retires
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
572,387FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com