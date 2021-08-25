Wednesday, August 25, 2021
No Covid cases among Afghanistan evacuees, ITBP says media reports are wrong

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that all Afghanistan returnees would undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine on their arrival to India.

OpIndia Staff
3 Sikhs who had carried the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan tested positive for Covid
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri carrying Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji that arrived from Afghanistan on his head (Image: Hardeep Singh Puri)
95

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has clarified that the media reports of 16 evacuees from Afghanistan testing positive for Covid are wrong. In a Tweet, ITBP mentioned that there are no Covid positive cases yet among the 78 evacuees who were brought from Afghanistan on August 24. All the evacuees have been put under institutional quarantine at ITBP’s quarantine facility at Delhi’s Chhawla Camp.

On August 25, many media portals had reported that 16 people among the 78 evacuees from Afghanistan, who have landed in Delhi on Tuesday were tested positive for Covid-19 infection. The reports claimed that the three Sikhs, Dharmender Singh, Kulraj Singh and Himmat Singh, who had carried three hand-written Swaroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, are among the sixteen who were tested positive.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that all Afghanistan returnees would undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine on their arrival to India. All evacuees were reportedly asymptomatic.

People who came in their contact had stated they are isolating themselves

After the media reports stated that people among the evacuees have been found Covid positive, several leaders who went to the airport to pay their respects to the Swaroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib had stated that they have quarantined themselves and asked those who came in their contact to follow the protocols.

National Secretary BJP Youth, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, said, “3 Sikhs from Afghanistan who had brought the Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib Ji have turned out to be Covid positive. As I came in their contact, I have quarantined myself.”

Impreet Singh Bakshi, Secretary BJP Delhi, had said, “3 Sikhs from Afghanistan who had brought the Swaroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji have turned out to be Covid positive. I came in their contact, so I have quarantined myself. You all take care of yourself too.”

After ITBP’s clarification, Bagga had tweeted that he had believed the media reports that claimed some evacuees have been found Covid positive. It is not sure how the false news of 16 evacuees being Covid positive was picked up by the media.

46 people among the 78 evacuees were Afghanistan Hindus and Sikhs.

An earlier version of this report had mentioned that 16 Afghan evacuees have been found Covid positive, based on media reports. After ITBP’s clarification, the report has been modified.

