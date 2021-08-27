Friday, August 27, 2021
Kabul airport explosion: US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Taliban, says no evidence to point towards the group’s collusion with ISIS

“There is no evidence thus far that I've been given as a consequence by any of the commanders in the field that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS in carrying out what happened today," Biden said in an address at the White House.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday gave a clean chit to the Taliban, saying there was no evidence to indicate collusion between the terror group and ISIS in carrying out the fatal attacks in Kabul yesterday.

However, Biden did pledge to exact revenge for the attacks that killed thirteen US Marines and about 60 Afghans in two explosions whose responsibility was claimed by ISIS.

“Know this,” Biden said to the attackers. “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

“The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, the service of security, the service of others, in the service of America,” he said from the White House.

Biden said the situation on the ground in Kabul was still evolving and that the U.S. will target the assets, leadership and facilities of ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate that has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Twin explosions in Kabul leaves 13 US Marines and 60 Afghans dead

Kabul on Thursday was rocked with two explosions, leading to the death of 13 US Marines and 60 Afghans, including women and children. The attack took place outside the city’s airport amidst the waning days of evacuation as the deadline of August 31 approaches.

The first incident reportedly took place near the Abbey gate of the airport. Minutes later, a second explosion was reported from the Baron Hotel near Kabul airport. Several reports said gunfire also took place at the sites of the attack.

The incident comes after Australia, the US and UK had issued alerts to their citizens advising them not to go to the airport, warning of a possible terror attack. People outside the airport had been advised to leave the area immediately as there were concerns of violence from an ISIS affiliate group.

