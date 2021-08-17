On Monday (August 16), actress Kangana Ranaut came under a vicious attack after multiple social media handles shared her picture with her manager Rizwan Syed, claiming the actress is dating him.

At the forefront of the vitriolic campaign was the KRK Box office handle. While sharing a picture of the duo, it remarked, “Breaking News- Actress Kangana Ranaut is dating an Egyptian guy named Imran! People are accusing her of Love jihad!”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another user wrote, “Bhakts, the guy standing next to your sister (Kangana Ranaut) is a man named ‘Rizwan. You can hope that there would be an offspring by the name of Aurangzeb.”

The pictures of Kangana with Rizwan were shared with derogatory sexual innuendoes.

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Twitter troll (@Rofl_Swara1) remarked, “Bhakts, the guy standing next to your sister is ‘Rizwan.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Troll-cum- Congress sympathiser (@RoflGandhi0) made a below-the-belt remark, “When Muslims will be licked, bhakts will shout ‘brother-in-law.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Rizwan is Kangana’s manager

It is notable here that the person in the pictures with Kangana is not her ‘boyfriend’ as claimed by the social media users, but her manager. Recently, the national award-winning actress had shared her pictures with Rizwan on the occasion of his birthday along with an endearing message. The actress had thanked Rizwan for doing his job with utmost dedication and had wished that he prospers further and gets married soon. Kangana had thanked Rizwan and stated that she wishes him a lot of happiness.

Kangana celebrated 29th birthday of her manager Rizwan and wrote a lovely message for him#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/4HxGqo7SVo — Kangana Insta Update 2 (@KR_Insta2) July 28, 2021

Lawyer of Kangana Ranaut warns of legal action

Following the social media tirade aimed at spreading false claims against the actress, Kangana Ranaut’s advocate warned the trolls of legal action.

Screengrab of the tweet by Kangana Ranaut’s advocate

Rizwan Siddiquee, her lawyer, cautioned, “Everyone who has malafidely & mischievously used my client’s pictures attached below, to spread rumours & falsities should note that l shall be filing legal proceedings against each of you if the posts are not taken down immediately. Hoping that wiser counsel shall prevail.”