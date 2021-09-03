Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Ghaziabad: 3 FIRs filed against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his vile remarks against women in viral video

“The National Commission for Women had also objected to it, following which complaints were registered. Further investigation is pending,” the update read further.

OpIndia Staff
FIRs against Yati Narsinghanand over vile remarks against women
Screenshot of the viral video.
Recently, a video of Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had gone viral on social media where the priest was seen making distasteful and vile remarks against women. Speaking to some people around him, the priest was seen saying that women who are in politics are usually there for providing sexual benefits to political leaders.

Following this, the Ghaziabad police have filed three FIRs against the priest. Two FIRs have been registered basis the complaint lodged by sub-inspectors Logesh Kumar and Anil Kumar. 

A pinned Tweet on Ghaziabad Police’s handle in this matter reads, “Three FIRs have been filed against Yati Narsinghanand for his remarks against women. The separate incidents were brought to our notice through social media in which remarks against women were made.”

The priest had also made objectionable remarks against National Commission of Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Acting on the complaints filed by NCW,  the third FIR against Narsinghanand has been registered.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite offence), 509 (insult modesty of a woman, 504 (intentional insult), 506 (intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

Reacting to the huge backlash faced especially by the BJP, Narsinghanand defended his comments made in the video saying they were taken out of context and that the video was “heavily edited”.

Narsinghanand’s viral video

In an undated video that went viral recently, Narsinghanand was seen saying that that women in politics rise up the rank only after providing sexual favours to male leaders who are influential in the parties.

“The women you see in politics now are, or have been, the m*str*ss of at least one male politician. If she is not a m*str*ss, she is a close relative of an influential leader.” He further said that during Samajwadi Party’s tenure, the same situation continued. However, during Mayawati’s tenure, it was not possible for male leaders to promote their m*str*sses,” alleged Narsinghanand. He then went on to allege that now, during the BJP’s tenure, the women in politics are not limited to one leader, they provide sexual favours to multiple leaders.

Yati’s comments had triggered wide reactions on social media for the sexist and misogynist remarks. Many leaders had demanded action against the temple priest.

