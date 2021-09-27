Monday, September 27, 2021
Noida: Bharat Bandh protestors engage in vandalism, break through police barricades

A frenzied mob of 'farmer' protestors could be seen waving the Indian Tricolour, dawning a green cap and pushing against the barricades set up by the police.

Farmer protestors break through barricades in Noida for higher compensation
Hours after the ‘Bharat Bandh’ announced by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) came into effect, a mob of farmer protestors were seen breaching security protocols and engaging in vandalism.

ANI reported that a large mob of farmer protestors broke the barricades set up by the police, and reached the Noida Authority office in Sector 6. Although the 10-hour long national shutdown was called for repealing the three farm laws that were enacted by the Union government last year, the demonstrators began demanding increased compensation for the land already acquired by the Noida Authority.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. A frenzied mob of ‘farmer’ protestors could be seen waving the Indian Tricolour, dawning a green cap and pushing against the barricades set up by the police. Meanwhile, the cops deployed on the ground tried to offer resistance but they were clearly outnumbered.

Earlier in the day, farmer protestors were seen sitting on railway tracks at Devidaspura village in Amritsar in Punjab to disrupt commute by passengers through trains. Under the patronage of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the demonstrators blocked the incoming traffic from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur. 

As commuters took alternate routes and because of increased checking to maintain law and order situation, traffic at Delhi-Gurugram border moved at snail’s pace. The bandh also got backing and support of Congress. Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi extended his support to the bandh.

 

