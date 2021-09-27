Amid speculations that former JNU ‘student leader’ Kanhaiya Kumar will be joining the Congress party on October 2, Ramnaresh Pandey, the former member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and CPI state secretary has confirmed that Kanhaiya Kumar has got the air conditioner uninstalled from his chamber in the state office, indicating that he has dissociated himself from the CPI.

Speaking to Live Hindustan, Ramnaresh Pandey said that Kanhaiya Kumar, who was fielded by the Communist Party of India (CPI) to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in Bihar, had got an air conditioner (AC) installed in his room in the state office for himself and his people.

According to sources, he has now requested permission to get the AC uninstalled. Kanhaiya Kumar is said to have told the party chief that he had taken a room elsewhere and would install the air conditioner there. Subsequently, he went away with the AC.

Kanhaiya Kumar expected to join Congress on October 2 along with independent MLA Jignesh Mevani

For the last few days, media reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the Congress is all set to induct former JNU ‘student leader’ Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani into the party ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat. As per reports, the original plan was to induct the two leaders into the Congress party on September 28 but was deferred to October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per sources, Kumar is expected to bring a few other left leaders along with him, underscoring the longstanding contention that Congress and the left are two sides of the same coin.

It is worth noting that Kanhaiya Kumar is one of the accused in the JNU sedition case where anti-national slogans were raised during an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University. In February 2016, the students of JNU had organized an event to mark the anniversary of terrorist Afzal Guru who had attacked the Indian Parliament. Many slogans challenging the Indian State’s sovereignty and calling for its balkanization were raised. At the event, slogans such as ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ and Afzal hum sharminda hain, tere katil jinda hain’ were reportedly raised.