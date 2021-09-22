Hours after a purported ‘suicide note’ written by the deceased Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was made public, shocking revelations made by journalist Pradeep Bhandari on his news portal Jan Ki Baat hint at a new angle in the case.

It is being widely reported by several media channels that Mahant Narendra Giri committed suicide. The suicide note allegedly written and signed by him is bandied around as proof to dispel the suspicions of suspected criminal wrongdoing in the matter.

However, Jan Ki Baat’s Pradip Bhandari, the seven pages of suicide note signed by Mahant Narendra Giri bore seven different signatures, raising suspicions over its authenticity.

Proof of ‘Murder’ in the ‘Suicide note’? Watch Pradeep Bhandari & team Jan Ki Baat show you the proof. #NarendraGiriSuicideLie@pradip103@IndiaNews_itv@JMukadma pic.twitter.com/gcU3ZD1P5S — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) September 21, 2021

Additionally, Bhandari also compared the signatures present on the suicide note with Mahant Narendra Giri’s original signature on an older letter signed by him. He stated that there was no resemblance between the different signatures found in the suicide note with the signature on the older letter, deepening doubts regarding the popular narrative peddled in media that Mahant Giri had committed suicide.

Furthermore, Sadguru Riteshwar Maharaj of Vrindavan Ananddham in his conversation with Pradeep Bhandari said Mahant Giri could never even think of committing suicide. Riteshwar Maharaj said ever since he heard about Narendra Giri’s death, he is speechless and at his wits’ end.

Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Omkaranand Saraswati ji Maharaj also closely inspected the signatures mentioned in the suicide note and reaffirmed Pradeep’s contention that signatures were probably forged and they did not match with Mahant Narendra Giri’s actual signatures. He asked the police to take into account the new revelations made by Pradeep Bhandari and investigate the death of Mahant Giri in a fair and impartial manner.

Responding to the stunning disclosure made by Jan Ki Baat, Dharam Guru Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Nawal Kishore described Mahant Giri’s death as a grand conspiracy that could have links to Baghambari math’s land.

Dharam Guru Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Nawal Kishore responds to Pradeep Bhandari’s expose on signature mismatch in Mahant Narendra Giri’s suicide note, says this is a big CONSPIRACY which could have links to the Baghambari math’s land.#NarendraGiriSuicideLie @pradip103 pic.twitter.com/ah8viIFPcx — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) September 21, 2021

Analyst Sujata Paul expressed bewilderment over Narendra Giri’s death, commenting that a seer who united the sant samaj could not have committed suicide. Likewise, Barkha Trehan also took cognisance of Jan Ki Baat’a ‘signature mismatch’ report to state that Mahant Giri’s death could not be suicide and it smacks of foul play.

The sensational disclosures made by Jan Ki Baat is expected to become a turning point in the case, with the police possibly probing a murder angle into a case that has so far been billed as suicide in the media.

Mahant Narendra Giri found dead, suicide note points to involvement of 3 persons, including Swami Anand Giri

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead in Baghambari Mutt in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, September 20.

The 7-8 page long suicide note held the now arrested Swami Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari as the accused who pushed the seer to end his life. The note read that Anand Giri and others had “threatened and forced” him to commit suicide.

“Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari, Sandeep Tiwari should be held responsible for my death,” the Mahant had mentioned in his suicide note. He also wrote that the three even tried to kill him.

Mahant Narendra Giri urged Prayagraj police to take legal action against the three so that he could die a peaceful death. The note further mentioned how Swami Anand Giri, the seer’s closest disciple had mentally traumatised him and tried to tarnish his reputation.

A day after the purported suicide of the seer, the Prayagraj police filed an FIR against his closest disciple Swami Anand Giri and two others at the George Town police station and detained them in connection with the seer’s death. Anand has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), according to the copy of FIR.

Reportedly, Swami Anand Giri was Narendra Giri’s most devoted protege until they fell out in May after the latter was expelled from the Niranjani Akhara over accusations of financial irregularities.