Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCongress party workers hurl chairs at each other during a meeting in Sivaganga in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress party workers hurl chairs at each other during a meeting in Sivaganga in front of Karti Chidambaram

The incident occurred at the Congress Sivaganga district unit meeting in Tamil Nadu which was organized to talk about the oncoming local body polls

OpIndia Staff
2

Scenes of Congress party infighting emerged on social media where Congress party workers were seen throwing chairs at each other in a meeting organized by the Congress Sivaganga district unit in Tamil Nadu. Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram was also present during the incident.

A video posted by ANI shows Congress party cadres of two factions engaging in violence, hurling plastic chairs at each other

The incident occurred at the Congress Sivaganga district unit meeting in Tamil Nadu which was organized to talk about the oncoming local body polls. The party workers of two different factions clashed against each other with plastic chairs thrown all over the place.

This incident is just another example where the infighting prevailing within the Congress party managed to escape out on the surface. Lately, the Congress party seems to be immersed in internal conflicts within the party across several states such as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. The most recent demonstration of this Congress infighting seems to be the conflict in Punjab that ultimately led to the the removal of Amarinder Singh from the Chief Minister post.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
578,681FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com