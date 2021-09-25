Scenes of Congress party infighting emerged on social media where Congress party workers were seen throwing chairs at each other in a meeting organized by the Congress Sivaganga district unit in Tamil Nadu. Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram was also present during the incident.

A video posted by ANI shows Congress party cadres of two factions engaging in violence, hurling plastic chairs at each other

The incident occurred at the Congress Sivaganga district unit meeting in Tamil Nadu which was organized to talk about the oncoming local body polls. The party workers of two different factions clashed against each other with plastic chairs thrown all over the place.

This incident is just another example where the infighting prevailing within the Congress party managed to escape out on the surface. Lately, the Congress party seems to be immersed in internal conflicts within the party across several states such as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. The most recent demonstration of this Congress infighting seems to be the conflict in Punjab that ultimately led to the the removal of Amarinder Singh from the Chief Minister post.