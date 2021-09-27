Telangana seems to be in the grips of vigilantism by unruly Muslim mobs who seemed to be policing the streets to prevent Muslim girls from travelling with Hindu boys. Another such incident has been reported from the state’s capital, Hyderabad, where a Hindu boy was allegedly thrashed by a group of people for riding with a Muslim girl on his two-wheeler.

The boy and the girl were stopped by a Muslim man and later few others also joined him to allegedly beat the boy, DCP West Zone was quoted as saying by the Times Now. The incident is apparently three days old but it came to the fore after a video of it went viral on social media websites.

As per the police, the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They further added that interrogation of the accused is underway to identify others who were involved in the incident.

Similar incidents were reported in Telangana

The hate crime against the Hindu boy came hot on the heels of several such incidents reported in Telangana where Muslim men stopped Muslim women who were riding with Hindu men. They were not only ridiculed in public but the Hindu men were also brutally beaten up.

In one case, a Hindu Dalit man was allegedly kidnapped by a group of Muslim men for riding with a Muslim woman and beaten up. He was released later when local RSS leaders intervened. It was only after his brother and local leaders supported him that he was able to file a case against the Muslim men who had kidnapped him.

Muslim mob in Bengaluru assaults Hindu man for riding with a Muslim woman

Recently, a similar incident of a Hindu boy being thrashed by a Muslim mob was also reported from the southern metropolis of Bengaluru after an undated video of the incident started making the rounds on the internet. In the video, a Muslim mob stopped a Hindu man who was riding a bike with a Muslim woman. The men in the mob were then seen threatening the Hindu man and asking him to not ride with a Mulsim woman again. The Muslim woman was forced to give out her family’s phone number and ridiculed for riding with a Hindu man.

Responding to the video being shared on Social Media, Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that two accused persons have been arrested in the case. He said that Bengaluru City Police acted swiftly in the case of assault on a bike rider travelling along with a woman of a different faith. He tweeted that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated against the accused.