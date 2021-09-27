Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDelhi HC asks police to ensure Jamia Nagar temple is protected after a part...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi HC asks police to ensure Jamia Nagar temple is protected after a part of its Dharamshala is demolished overnight

A petition was filed in Delhi HC seeking protection of a temple in Jamia Nagar after illegal miscreants reportedly demolished a part of the dharamshala to encroach upon the levelled land

OpIndia Staff
Delhi HC asks police to ensure protection of Jamia Nagar temple
Temple premises reportedly demolished in Delhi's Jamia Nagar(Image Source: Times of India)
3

The Delhi High Court has ordered [pdf] the police to ensure that a temple situated at Noor Nagar extension in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar is “protected”, “maintained” and not encroached upon by any miscreants.

The order came in the wake of a petition filed by the 206 ward committee of Jamia Nagar, seeking directions to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to stop the demolition and illegal encroachment of the mandir and Dharamshala. The petitioner had also sought directions from the court to direct Delhi Police to ensure that the temple is not encroached upon or demolished by miscreants.

Ordering that the layout of the temple must be ensured to be protected, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also asked the police to ensure that there is no law and order issue in the area concerned.

“Petition is accordingly disposed of, directing the respondents to ensure that there is no issue of law and order in the area and the area depicted as mandir in the layout plan is protected and maintained as a mandir and no encroachment by any miscreant is permitted on the same,” the judge said.

The petitioner had submitted that a part of the temple premises which housed a dharamshala had been hastily demolished overnight and the entire area had been levelled so that the same can be encroached upon by illegal miscreants. Photographs were shared to show that demolition had taken place.

However, the Corporation said it had not undertaken any demolition activity and that the issue pertained to law and order and protection of the area, which would be under the ambit of Delhi Police’s responsibility. It further added that when the property was inspected, no construction activity was also found on the subject area.

The police, on the other hand, assured the court that they will not allow any encroachment to take place on the said area and the area demarcated as a temple in the layout plan shared during the hearing will be preserved and protected. The counsel representing Delhi Police also ensured that there will be no law and order issue in the region.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjamia nagar, jamia nagar mandir, jamia nagar temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,119FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com