After walking away with an air conditioner from the CPI office to join Congress, Kanhaiya Kumar seems to be losing his fanbase among communist supporters. Recently, communists fans have announced changing the name of his Facebook fan page.

The profile picture of the Facebook page has also been changed to that of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

In a Facebook post, the fan page named “Dr Kanhaiya Kumar, The Hope of India” said, “This page didn’t belongs to Mr Kanhaiya Kumar any more. We will keep the page for revolutionary youth of India. The page name will be changed soon.” We request readers not to judge them for the grammatical errors in the statement.

The move was supported by some fans, one of whom said, “We have shown over affection and love to Dr Kanhaiya Kumar. He developed lot of head weight. Remove his name from this page immediately.”

While another user calling Kumar an opportunist and the Gandhis a 3G trap posted, “Thank you Admin. As (a) mark of protest please rename the page as Dr Kanhaiya Kumar, The Hopeless of India. I know that grammatically doesn’t sound correct but now he has fallen into the 3G trap Priyanka G, Rahul G and Smt. Sonia G. Ultimately the young revolutionary leader turned out to be an opportunist!”

In a post before that, the dejected fan page tried reminding Kumar of his commitment. They posted an old video of Kanhaiya Kumar where he can be heard saying that “one Congress party is enough to ruin India.”

A few years back #KanhaiyaKumar stated, “JUST ONE CONGRESS PARTY IS ENOUGH TO RUIN INDIA”.



Rest is history. pic.twitter.com/qPrt3UY4h2 — Vivashwan Singh (@VivashwanSingh) September 28, 2021

The page currently has more than 4 lakh followers. However, upset with the page for abandoning the communist leader some supporters declared unfollowing the page. The true blue Kanhaiya Kumar fans loyally informed that they will continue to support the leader irrespective of which party he works for.

“U made this so awkward and embarrassing… If kanhaiya goes to any party it doesn’t mean he has quit his ideology and belief, just wait and see what he is serving with his leadership after that we can judge him…” commented a user.

The fan page created in the year 2016 is being run by 7 administrators, out of which three belong to Saudi Arabia while the others belong to Oman, the United Arab Emirates and India.

‘Supporting communism led to divorces’

Thanking the communist party for opportunities and narrating alleged struggles, Kumar while addressing the media after joining the Congress Party said that his ‘movement’ caused divorces and fights at dinner tables.

#WATCH | I want to thank the crores of people who fought with their friends in school WhatsApp groups when unfounded allegations were made against us. In support of our movement, they fought at diner tables & fell out with friends. It even led to divorces: Kanhaiya Kumar,Congress pic.twitter.com/J1GxdBmIdc — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

“..I want to thank the crores of people who fought with their friends in school WhatsApp groups when unfounded allegations were made against us. In support of our movement, they fought at dinner tables and fell out with friends. It even led to divorces. Only Congress party can provide the leadership in this ideological struggle that is going on in the country,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi celebrates the joining of Kanhaiya Kumar

The Congress party on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter where senior leader Rahul Gandhi was seen celebrating with former JNU ‘student leader’ Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi.

They shared another still from the venue with the caption, “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai (The desire for revolution is in our hearts).’