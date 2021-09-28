The Congress party has shared a video on Twitter where senior leader Rahul Gandhi is seen celebrating with former JNU ‘student leader’ Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi.

In the snippet shared on the microblogging site, the trio along with Gujarat Congress President Hardik Patel are seen holding each other’s hands and lifting them in the air as they sought to celebrate the formal induction of Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani in the party fold.

Jignesh Mevani confirms of not joining party ‘officially’

There were speculations over the past few days that Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani are joining the Congress. However, now, Jignesh Mevani has officially confirmed that he is not joining the Congress formally.

Jignesh Mevani said, “I could not join the Congress formally due to technical reasons. I am an independent MLA, if I join a party, I may not continue as an MLA… I am part of the Congress ideologically, will fight the upcoming Gujarat polls from Congress symbol”.

I could not join the Congress formally due to technical reasons. I am an independent MLA, if I join a party, I may not continue as an MLA… I am part of the Congress ideologically, will fight the upcoming Gujarat polls from Congress symbol: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani pic.twitter.com/EcsNndL0m2 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Sharing a still from the venue, Congress tweeted: “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai (The desire for revolution is in our hearts).’

The trio along with Congress leader Hardik Patel had reached the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Park to reportedly pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

“During this, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji took a pledge to save the nation from divisive forces”, Tweeted Congress party.

Meanwhile, ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra, known for his affinity towards the Congress party, was spotted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. While Kanhaiya Kumar has come into the party folds, Jignesh Mevani has supposedly backed out at the last moment.

Speaking on the induction of the two new leaders into the party fold, Hardik Patel said, “We, youngsters, want to work in Congress, under a leader who talks about development and prosperity. We’ve raised voice for people of country in past, want to strengthen them &be their voice.”

We, youngsters, want to work in Congress, under a leader who talks about development&prosperity. We’ve raised voice for people of country in past, want to strengthen them &be their voice: Hardik Patel, Gujarat Congress Working Pres on Kanhaiya Kumar & Jignesh Mewani joining party pic.twitter.com/YRo5rY2Vru — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, posters welcoming Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar into the Congress had come up outside the Congress party’s office ahead of his proposed joining on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi celebrates while Punjab Congress is in a state of disarray

While Rahul Gandhi celebrates the induction of the two new leaders, the Punjab Congress is in the midst of one of its most tumultuous periods. Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief. Sidhu addressed his letter to the party chief Sonia Gandhi, where he wrote that he is stepping down as the state president.

Prior to this, Captain Amarinder Singh was seen leaving for Delhi, amidst speculations that the disgruntled former Punjab CM will be holding a ‘series of meetings’ with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Citing sources, Zee News had speculated that Captain Amarinder Singh might defect to the BJP and be appointed as Union Agriculture Minister. With Assembly Elections around the corner, it is also speculated that he might form a new party with the help of the BJP.