Kanhaiya Kumar while addressing the media after joining the Congress Party said that his movement caused divorces and fights at dinner tables.

Kanhaiya Kumar said, ‘I am grateful to the place where I was born and the party (CPI) that raised me up, which taught me and gave me the courage to fight, and along with the party, I want to thank the crores of people who fought with their friends in school WhatsApp groups when unfounded allegations were made against us. In support of our movement, they fought at dinner tables and fell out with friends. It even led to divorces. Only Congress party can provide the leadership in this ideological struggle that is going on in the country.’

Regarding his reasons to join the Congress party, Kumar said, “I am joining the Congress because some people who are ruling the country are trying to change this country’s thoughts, culture. I have chosen to be in the country’s most democratic party.” “Youth are beginning to realise that if the Congress is finished, then this country will also not be safe,” he added.

Kumar also said that there is no alternative to the Congress party. “If a big ship like the Congress is not saved, then small boats will not survive,” he stated.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi celebrated with former JNU ‘student leader’ Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi Gujarat. Hardik Patel was also present to celebrate the formal induction of the two leaders into the party fold.