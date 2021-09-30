Pakistan: Prominent Sikh community member shot dead outside his Dawakhana in Peshawar

Sardar Satnam Singh, a prominent member of the Sikh community and a famous Hakeem (doctor of traditional medicine) in Pakistan’s Peshawar has been shot dead outside his clinic on Thursday.

Police have cordoned off the area. While an official displays a visiting card of Satnam Singh. pic.twitter.com/cFlzHBcHO2 — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) September 30, 2021

As reported by journalist Iftikhar Firdaus, unknown assailants attacked the Sikh Hakeem outside his apothecary in Peshawar’s Charadda Road area. He was reportedly fired 4 times. He is a resident of Hasanabdal area and ran the ‘Darmandar Dawakhana’, a popular clinic of traditional medicine in the city.

Though more details of the incident are awaited, initial reports say that the Sikh Hakeem’s murder was a planned and targeted attack. Multiple such attacks have been reported in the Islamic country against members of minority communities.

Satnam Singh was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, but could not be saved.

Sardar Satnam Singh was in his forties. Police have sealed his shop and cordoned off the area. The investigation is ongoing.