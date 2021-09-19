Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has rushed to the defence of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu after Amarinder Singh accused Sidhu of having links to the Pakistani military and Imran Khan following his resignation as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Amarinder Singh, too, had a relationship with Pervez Musharraf when he was president and that he visited Pakistan regularly. Chaudhry also advised the former Punjab CM to ‘have a heart’.

Source: Twitter

After his resignation on Saturday, Singh had claimed that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a national security threat in multiple interviews. He said that the Sidhu is a friend of Imran Khan and has relations with Pakistani General Qamar Bajwa. He also claims to have told Sidhu to not go to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in, which Sidhu had attended.

With regards to Sidhu’s Pakistan trips, Singh claims to have told Sidhu, “Here are my soldiers getting killed and you are going and hugging the Pakistani chief General Bajwa. Then you are going to Imran Khan where policies are made against our nation. Do you know how many drones are coming into Punjab on a daily basis? How much weaponry has come into Punjab? How much RDX explosives, how many grenades, how many pistols, over 50,000 rounds of ammunition, all that is coming in the state, what does it come in for?”

Fawad Chaudhry has come to Sidhu’s aide following the comments on Saturday. The Pakistani Minister had earlier admitted that his country was behind the Pulwama Terror Attack before backtracking.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” he had said in Pakistan’s national assembly.