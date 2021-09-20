A Patna court has ordered to register an FIR against 6 people including fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav’s children Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti for allegedly accepting Rs 5 crore bribe to give away a Lok Sabha ticket during the 2019 elections.

The other names mentioned in the FIR are that of the Bihar Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore, and late Congress leader Sadanand Singh’s son Shubhanand Mukesh.

The FIR was ordered based on a case registered by Congress leader Sanjiv Kumar Singh in the Patna CJM court on August 18, 2021.

The Congress leader alleged in his complaint that on January 15, 2019, he paid Rs 5 crore to Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and others, against which he was promised a Lok Sabha ticket from Bhagalpur during the 2019 polls, but did not get the same.

He further alleged that after not getting a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, he was assured that he would get a ticket from the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 Assembly elections, but he did not get a ticket in the assembly elections either.

Tejashwi Yadav had threatened to kill the Congress leader

The Congress leader also claimed he was threatened with death when he approached Tejashwi Yadav over not receiving the ticket.

After hearing the case, Chief Judicial Magistrate Vijay Kishore Singh ordered Patna SSP Upendra Sharma on September 16 to register an FIR against all the accused in the Kotwali police station.

Cheating and deception not new for RJD, says minister

Following the Patna Court’s order, Nitin Naveen, the Bihar government’s PWD Minister, slammed Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that the RJD had a long history of distributing tickets in exchange for money. Cheating and deception are not new for RJD, said the Bihar minister, further adding that the action taken against the RJD leader is apt. Nitin Naveen also said that Tejashwi Yadav should tender an apology.

The RJD has, however, dismissed all allegations levelled against Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti, terming it baseless.