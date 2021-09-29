Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Taliban regime requests India to resume flight services between India and Afghanistan, writes to DGCA saying normalcy has returned

The Acting Minister for Civil Aviation and Transport of Afghanistan, Alhaj Hamidullah Akhundzada, wrote a letter to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting to resume flight services

OpIndia Staff
A view of chaotic Kabul airport after Taliban tookover Kabul
Scores of people swarm the runway at Kabul airport as the Taliban took over Afghanistan(Image Source: AP)
Afghanistan under the new Taliban regime has sent a letter to the government of India requesting to resume flight service between the two countries. The Acting Minister for Civil Aviation and Transport of Afghanistan, Alhaj Hamidullah Akhundzada wrote a letter on September 7 in this regard, addressed to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

DGCA chief Arun Kumar has confirmed having received the letter adding that the ministry of Civil Aviation will take a decision whether to resume the fight or not.

Pakistan and Iran have started operating flight services to Kabul. Out of diplomatic and security concerns, the Narendra Modi government doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. India also doesn’t recognize the Taliban regime.

The Indian government had suspended its flight following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on August 16. The last Air India flight from Kabul to Delhi on August 15 had carried 129 passengers. The air space of Afghanistan was declared uncontrolled, and the Civil Aviation Minister of Afghanistan had issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) that the Kabul airspace had been released to the military.  

Now in the letter sent to DGCA, the Taliban regime claims that normalcy has returned hence the flight service can now be resumed.

“The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between two countries based on the signed MoU and our national carriers (Ariana Afghan Airline and Kam Air) aimed to commence their scheduled flights. Therefore, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority requests you to facilitate their commercial flights,” the letter reads.

The Taliban regime is seeking resumption of flights of two of its airline services namely Kam Air and Arina Afghan Airline between Kabul and Delhi.

“As you are well informed that recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a NOTAM in this regard was issued on September 6,” Akhundzada has explained.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

